Prep boys basketball: Hawks lose to Edmonds-Woodway, 70-62

Edmonds-Woodway senior Keaton McKay scored a game-high 24 points to lead the Warriors to a 70-62 Wesco League victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Tuesday at Edmonds-Woodway High School.

McKay scored the Warriors first eight points of the game, then helped seal the E-W win by going four-for-four from the foul line in the final 30 seconds to cap off the night.

Warrior Ryan Peterson scored 13 points in the victory.

The Warriors trailed throughout the first quarter as the squad – excluding McKay – struggled to find their shooting touch early. E-W didn’t grab their first lead until the 6:40 mark of the second quarter when Noah Becker sunk a short jumper to give the Warriors a 15-14 advantage.

After the two teams swapped the lead a couple times in the second quarter, E-W took control in the third quarter with a 13-3 run over a two-minute span. With 6:07 to go in the quarter, McKay sunk the first of a pair of three-point shots, followed by two more three-pointers by Becker and Michael Knowles to give the Warriors a 51-38 lead near the midpoint of the quarter.

The Hawks clawed their way back into the game, getting within a point at 59-58 with 3:11 to go. But the Warriors finished the contest on an 11-4 run to earn their 13th win of the season.

Sean Kirk tallied 22 points to lead the Hawks in scoring; teammates Brock Davis and Khyree Armstead each scored 13 points in the loss.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, Jan. 24

Mountlake Terrace 12 18 15 17 — 62

Edmonds-Woodway 10 24 23 13 — 70

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 22, Brock Davis 13, Khyree Armstead 13, Joey Gardner 6, Keegan Grayson 5, Brendan Hayes 3, Mason Peterson

Edmonds-Woodway individual scoring: Keaton McKay 24, Ryan Peterson 13, Noah Becker 9, Joe Cooper 8, Calum Knowles 7, Mutdung Bol 5, Pietro Parrilla 3, Jalen Nash 1, Edikal Seare,

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-8 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 7-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 13-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Friday, Jan. 27, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Meadowdale, Friday, Jan. 27, 5:40 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski