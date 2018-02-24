Prep boys basketball: Hawks lose to Mark Morris, 66-48

1 of 6

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks were hoping to get a win west of the Cascade Mountains Saturday before heading east in the WIAA 2A State Boys Basketball Tournament next week, but a tough Mark Morris Monarchs team stood tall and squashed the Hawks’ hopes.

The Monarchs used big scoring runs at the start of the game and at the end of the third quarter to stomp the Hawks 66-48 in a regional round state tourney contest played in Chehalis.

Mark Morris scored the first 14 points of the contest before the Hawks got on the scoreboard with a Brendan Hayes 3-pointer. Terrace trailed at halftime 34-26, but could get no closer than six points at 37-31 midway through the third quarter as the Monarchs closed out the quarter on a 16-2 run to take control of the game and cruise to the victory.

The Monarchs, seeded no. 4 in the 2A state tournament, were led by the literally twin towers of seniors Tyler and Garrett Berger; the fraternal twins stand 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-4 respectably and gave Terrace fits at both ends of the court. Tyler scored a game-high 21 points while Garrett added 17 points; Zach Rismoen chipped in 17 points for the Monarchs.

Hayes led the Hawks in scoring with 15 points, all but four tallied in the first half. Khyree Armstead scored 13 points in the loss.

With the defeat, no.5 seed Terrace will have no room for error as 2A state tournament play moves to the Yakima SunDome on Wednesday, Feb. 28; another loss for the Hawks’ will end their season. The team will next match up against the no. 13 seed Liberty Patriots at 7:15 p.m.; the Patriots, winners of ten-in-a-row, took home the top spot in the District 1 2A tournament earlier this month.

To view the entire WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2476&sport_id=3.

Terrace 11 15 7 15 — 48

Mark Morris 20 14 19 13 — 66

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Brendan Hayes 15, Khyree Armstead 13, Mason Petersen 8, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 6, Akol Yel 4, Mason Christianson 2, Max Hull

Mark Morris scoring: Tyler Berger 21, Garrett Berger 17, Zach Rismoen 17, Dawson Fritz 9, Tanner Vaillencourt 2, Reese Gibb, Evan McNalley, Thomas Sprague, Mason Ringbom, Brayden Harris, Gage Hendrickson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 22-3 overall; Mark Morris 18-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Liberty, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Yakima SunDome (loser-out game of WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament)

–By Doug Petrowski