Prep boys basketball: Hawks fall to Stanwood, 82-53

1 of 5

The Stanwood Spartans rode the wave of big efforts in the first and third quarters to swamp the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 82-53 in Wesco League boys’ basketball action Tuesday at Stanwood High School.

Stanwood, the Seattle Times’ no. 6-ranked 3A team in the state, scored 16 unanswered points to begin the game on their way to a 27-8 advantage after the first quarter of play. The Spartans followed up their hot start with an 8-0 run to begin the second half and take total control of the match-up with Terrace.

The Hawks showed some life in the second quarter as a switch from their traditional man-to-man defense to a tight zone slowed down the Spartans. Terrace pulled to within six points 36-30 after a Khyree Armstead slam dunk and converted free throw, but that would be the closest the Hawks would get to the Spartans.

Senior post player Quinton Borseth had a double-double with 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Spartans to victory; teammate AJ Martinka added 22 points for Stanwood.

The Hawks were led by the 18 points of Sean Kirk; Armstead came off the bench to contribute 12 points for Terrace.

With the win, Stanwood stayed undefeated in the 2A/3A Wesco League at 10-0, 17-1 overall; the Hawks fell to 7-3 in league play, 9-9 overall.

In girls’ basketball action on Tuesday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks dropped their match-up with the girls from Stanwood 66-38 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Spartans (7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-3 overall) had three players reach double figures in scoring: Ashley Alter with 18 points, Kaitlin Larson with 16 points and Madison Cheisman with 10 points. The Hawks (2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-15 overall) were led by the 15 points of Jorie Lambert.

Lambert and teammate Weslynn Blackwell will be honored at the Hawks’ game versus Snohomish on Senior Night Friday, Feb. 3, at Mountlake Terrace High School. Tip-off is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, Jan. 31

Terrace 8 27 6 12 — 53

Stanwood 27 15 22 18 — 82

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 18, Khyree Armstead 12, Brendan Hayes 8, Mason Peterson 5, Keegan Grayson 5, Brock Davis 3, Max Hull 2, Joey Gardner

Stanwood individual scoring: Quinton Borseth 29, AJ Martinka 22, Chase Strieby 9, Nate Kummer 7, Austin Wilhonen 6, Henry Oldow 3, Bryson Kelley 2, Cameron Plautz 2, Trygve DeBoer 2, Carter Garcia

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-9 overall; Stanwood 10-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 17-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Feb. 3, 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Stanwood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 31

Stanwood 15 19 20 12 — 66

Terrace 10 8 11 9 — 38

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Jorie Lambert 15, Aynika Nuckles 9, Jazz Zenk 6, Nohea Morrison 3, Weslynn Blackwell 3, Trinity Prout 2, Samra Gebrehiwot, Reagan Stickney

Stanwood individual scoring: Ashley Alter 18, Kaitlin Larson 16, Madison Cheisman 10, Jillian Heichel 8, Ashley Bierer 6, Kayla Frazier 2, Koa Beck 2, Espy Sanchez 2, Madison Plautz 2, Anna DePew, Brooke Strowbridge, Shelby Lund

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-8 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-15 overall; Stanwood 7-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Feb. 3, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski