Prep boys basketball: Hawks defeat Lakewood to stay in district tournament

After a heartbreaking loss in the 2A district tournament opener last week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks got back to their winning ways on Tuesday with a 56-39 victory over the Lakewood Cougars in a tourney loser-out game at Skagit Valley College.

With the win, Terrace stays alive in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament and will next play for a berth in the regional round of the state playoffs. The Hawks will face the Anacortes Seahawks – the no. 1-ranked team in the WIAA RPI state rankings – on Thursday, Feb. 15, in a winner-to-regionals loser-out game to be played at Mount Vernon High School.

A victory on Thursday would also send Terrace (20-2 overall) to the district tourney 3rd/4th place game to be played on Saturday.

It was a strong defensive effort on Tuesday that kept the season from ending for the Hawks. The 39 points scored by Lakewood was well below their regular season average of 67.9 points per game.

Only five Cougars scored in the contest with Alex Jensen leading the team with 13 points.

Three Hawks reached double figures in scoring on Tuesday; Khyree Armstead and Mason Petersen each scored 13 points while Akol Yel came off the bench to contribute 10 points in the win.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2329&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Lakewood vs. Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 13 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

Lakewood 11 7 11 10 — 39

Terrace 11 18 10 17 — 56

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 13, Mason Petersen 13, Akol Yel 10, Brendan Hayes 9, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 6, Mason Christianson 3, Max Hull 2, Bradey Blackmer, Jesse James Martineau

Lakewood scoring: Alex Jensen 13, Alex Coleman 9, CJ McClellan 9. Austin Lane 5, Michai Harris 3, Jonathan Cox, Adam Duran, Kaleb Duitsman

Records: Mountlake Terrace 20-2 overall; Lakewood 16-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Anacortes, Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. at Mount Vernon High School (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski