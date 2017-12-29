Prep boys basketball: Hawks cruise to 72-35 victory over Auburn Mountainview

1 of 5

With their speed and athleticism, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks can easily pose a match-up problem for many of their opponents this season. When a foe is without some of their top players, Terrace is nearly unstoppable.

With three starters unavailable due to injury, the Auburn Mountainview Lions just couldn’t keep pace with the high-flying Hawks as Terrace rolled to a 72-35 victory Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace had their way with the Lions, pressing the visitors into turnovers, scoring easy buckets and leading by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Auburn Mountainview was without starters Zevion Trapp, Zach Richardson and Talan Alfrey, all sitting on the bench in street clothes and unable to contribute on the court Thursday night.

“That’s about 45 points between them,” said Lions Coach Matt Sinnes of his injured players. “As you can see, we’re not as good without them.”

Terrace was led in scoring by senior Khyree Armstead with 27 points in three quarters as the Hawk wing player rested the entire fourth quarter. Mason Christianson scored 12 points while Brendan Hayes added 11 points before fouling out with 6:41 to go in the game.

Auburn Mountainview (2-9) was paced by the 12 points of Quinn Lacey, the only Lions’ player to reach double figures in scoring.

The Hawks (8-1) may get a tougher challenge with their next opponent as the squad will face the Ferndale Eagles in the final game of the 2017 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Auburn Mountainview, Dec. 28

Mountlake Terrace 20 20 20 12 — 72

Auburn Mountainview 9 10 8 5 — 35

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 27, Mason Christianson 12, Brendan Hayes 11, Connor Williams 11, Akol Yel 5, Max Hull 4, Mason Petersen 2, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung, Bradey Blackmer, Jesse James Martineau

Auburn Mountainview scoring: Quinn Lacey 12, Bogden Lakotiy 6, PJ Gahungu 4, Andrew Rotter 4, Grant Kline 3, Quintavion Daniels 3, Brandon Miguel 2, Erik Sheehan 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-1 overall; Auburn Mountainview 2-4 in 4A North Puget Sound League, 2-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Ferndale, Friday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, boys’ scores from Day 3 (Thursday, Dec. 28)

Edmonds-Woodway 73 – Nathan Hale 61

Sunnyside 66 – Sehome 59

Ballard 40 – Ferndale 34

Mountlake Terrace 72 – Auburn Mountainview 35

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, Day 4 schedule (Friday, Dec. 29)

3 p.m. — Edmonds-Woodway vs. Sunnyside

4:30 p.m. — Sehome vs. Nathan Hale

6 p.m. — Auburn Mountainview vs. Ballard

7:30 p.m. — Mountlake Terrace vs. Ferndale

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski