Prep boys basketball: Easy victory for Hawks over Shorewood, 73-43

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks won their ninth game in a row, raised their overall record to 14-1 and their Wesco League South Conference mark to 6-1 with an easy 73-43 victory over the struggling Shorewood Thunderbirds Tuesday at Shorewood High School.

Terrace was led in scoring by the 19 points of senior Brendan Hayes. Junior Mason Petersen poured in a season-high 17 points while senior Khyree Armstead contributed 10 points.

Earlier in the day, Armstead had learned he was not among the 24 high school seniors picked to play in the McDonald’s All American Game later this year. The senior had been among 283 seniors nominated nationwide for possible play in the prestigious high school all-star game.

The T-Birds were paced by the 12 points of Skylar Hammer and the 10 points of Sean Santos in the defeat to Terrace.

For Shorewood, the loss was the 14th of the season; the T-Birds’ only victory has been a six-point win over Auburn Mountainview on Dec. 21.

The Hawks will next face a Wesco League foe, the Everett Seagulls, which is trying to hold on to one of the last berths available for 3A district postseason play. The Hawks-Seagulls match-up is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, Jan. 16

Terrace 18 20 14 21 — 73

Shorewood 9 8 15 11 — 43

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Brendan Hayes 19, Mason Petersen 17, Khyree Armstead 10, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 8, Connor Williams 6, Bradley Blackmer 5, Akol Yel 4, Max Hull 4, Mason Christianson

Shorewood scoring: Skylar Hammer 12, Sean Santos 10, David Snell 5, Maureece Wilbur 4, Ali Abdelfattah 4, Jackson Galiardi 4, Richie Ordona 2, Mousa Ayesholmoutey 2, Nassim Abrous

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 14-1 overall; Shorewood 0-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Friday, Jan. 19, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Swimming: Mountlake Terrace vs. Snohomish, Glacier Peak, Jan. 16

Snohomish 126 – Mountlake Terrace 55

Glacier Peak 131 – Mountlake Terrace 36

Mountlake Terrace event winner:

Sasha Bogatyrev, first place in 100 meter breastroke (1:04.62)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-6 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-10 overall; Snohomish 6-0 in 3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 8-2 overall; Glacier Peak in 3A/4A Wesco League North Conference, 8-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Mariner, Thursday, Jan. 18, 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Pool

–By Doug Petrowski