Prep boys basketball: Early lead turns to loss for the Hawks against Union

Less than 24 hours after a tough one-point loss to Sehome, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had to face a 4A powerhouse in the Union Titans at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday. While Terrace held their own early – including a 12-9 lead after the first quarter – it was the Titans that came out on top, grabbing a 57-47 victory over the Hawks at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Sean Kirk, in just his third game in a Terrace uniform, led the team with 19 points. Khyree Armstead added 13 points for the Hawks.

Union was led by the 13 points of Cameron Cranston while teammate Tyler Combs contributed 12 points in the Titan’s win.

The Hawks, now with an overall record of 4-5 for the season, will try to get back on track on Friday, Jan. 6, when the Arlington Eagles come to Mountlake Terrace for a Wesco League matchup. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other action at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors ran away from the Ferndale Golden Eagles 78-51, the North Kitsap Vikings picked up their second win of the tourney with a 71-68 victory over the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks, and the West Seattle Wildcats blasted the Sehome Mariners 66-36.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Union, Dec. 28

Terrace 12 8 11 16 — 47

Union 9 18 21 9 — 57

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 19, Khyree Armstead 13, Brock Davis 4, Zeke Tomas 4, Mason Petersen 3, Joey Gardner 2, Brendan Hayes 2

Union individual scoring: Cameron Cranston 13, Tyler Combs 12, Cole Sussee 8, Zach Reznick 8, Keithen Shepard 8, Jalen Brown 6, Justin Ongley 2, Jason Franklin, Aiden Nellor, Houston Combs

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-5 overall; Union 0-0 in 4A Greater St. Helens League, 8-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski