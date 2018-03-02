Prep boys basketball: CPC-MLT season comes to an end after loss to Tacoma Baptist

The 2017-2018 hoops season came to an end for the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions on Friday as the team was eliminated from the WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball with a 49-47 defeat to the Tacoma Baptist Crusaders.

In their third 9 a.m. start in three days, the Lions ran out of gas during a late fourth-quarter comeback attempt against the Crusaders and fell in the loser-out contest at the Spokane Arena.

A lay-in by the Lions’ Erwin Weary with 0.6 seconds to go in the game closed the Tacoma Baptist advantage to two points, but it wasn’t enough for no. 3 seed CPC-MLT to get a win and extend their season one more day to the final Saturday of the state tournament.

Senior Jaide St.Lewis had his third straight outstanding performance in the state tourney, scoring 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting plus a free throw to lead the Lions.

Tacoma Baptist, the 1B state tournament no. 7 seed, got all but two points in Friday’s game from three players; eighth grader Bradley Swillie led the team with 18 points, Joey Pascue scored 17 points while PJ Talen added 12 points.

Friday’s defeat was the second for CPC-MLT to Tacoma Baptist this year; the Lions fell to the Crusaders 68-48 in the 1B Tri-District 1/2/3 Boys Basketball Tournament on Feb. 15.

With the loss, CPC-MLT finishes the year with a record of 27-4. The team had gone undefeated during their 20-game regular season and had won 24 in a row prior to their first downing to the Crusaders.

To view video highlights of the Lions’ three 1B state tournament games this week, click these links:

Cedar Park Christian vs. Tulalip Heritage, Feb. 28: http://www.khq.com/clip/14162823/1b-boys-first-round-tulalip-heritage-vs-cedar-park-christian-basketball-highlights

Cedar Park Christian vs. Yakama Nationa, March 1: http://www.khq.com/clip/14166445/1b-boys-quarterfinals-cedar-park-christian-vs-yakama-nation-tribal-highlights

Cedar Park Christian vs. Tacoma Baptist, March 2: http://www.nwprepsnow.com/videos/2018/mar/02/1b-boys-consolation-cedar-park-christian-vs-tacoma/

To view the entire WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1572.

Prep Boys Basketball: Cedar Park Christian – MLT vs. Tacoma Baptist, March 2 (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

CPC – MLT 11 11 14 11 — 47

Tacoma Baptist 7 15 19 8 — 49

Cedar Park Christian – MLT scoring: Jaide St.Lewis 19, Jacob Catey 9, Erwin Weary 8, Jacob Schley 7, Ryan Maxwell 4, Logan Tubbs, Dustin Kaneda

Tacoma Baptist: Bradley Swillie 18, Joey Pascua 17, PJ Talen 12, So Kyongjin 2, Logan Kitselman, Kurtin Lakner, Lynn Jeremiah

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 27-4 overall; Tacoma Baptist 24-6 overall

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: 2017-2018 season completed

–By Doug Petrowski