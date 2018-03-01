Prep boys basketball: CPC Lions fall to Yakima Nation in quarterfinal game

After a dazzling performance that netted them a season-high tying 88 points and a win on Wednesday, the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions sunk to their lowest points output for a game this year and a loss on Thursday.

The Lions fell to the Yakama Nation Eagles 41-38 in a WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game played at the Spokane Arena.

CPC-MLT struggled to find their long range shooting touch on Thursday; the Lions were just 2-for-17 (and 0-for-10 in the second half) from beyond the three-point arc against the Eagles.

Jaide St.Lewis had his second double-double in a row in Spokane as the senior forward scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the loss.

The Eagles were led to victory by the 12 points of sophomore Bryan Strom.

While the defeat ends any hopes of CPC-MLT contesting for the 1B state championship, the team still has a chance to earn a trophy at the event in Spokane. The Lions will face the Tacoma Baptist Crusaders on Friday at 9 a.m. with the winner of the contest playing in the 4th/6th place tourney game on Saturday.

To view the entire WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1572.

Prep Boys Basketball: Cedar Park Christian – MLT vs. Yakama Nation, March 1 (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

CPC – MLT 10 11 8 9 — 38

Yakama Nation 8 16 12 5 — 41

Cedar Park Christian – MLT scoring: Jaide St.Lewis 13, Erwin Weary 9, Jacob Catey 9, Ryan Maxwell 4, Jacob Schley 3, Christopher Kaneda, Dustin Kaneda, Jedy Alexander, Logan Tubbs

Yakama Nation scoring: Bryan Strom 12, Bryce Strom 8, Isiah Strom 6, Justin Andrews 6, Justin Strom 5, Noah Pastrana 4, Yemowat Eagleheart, Justice Hart

Records: Cedar Park Christian – MLT 27-3 overall; Yakama Nation 21-5

Cedar Park Christian – MLT next game: versus Tacoma Baptist, Friday, March 2, 9 a.m. at the Spokane Arena (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski