Prep boys basketball: Come-from-behind victory for the Hawks against Shorewood

After a sluggish first half, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks came out of the halftime locker room blazing, outscoring the Shorewood Thunderbirds 24-8 in the third quarter on their way to a 65-45 triumph in the Wesco League match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The T-Birds, with only one win so far this season, kept pace with the Hawks throughout the first 16 minutes and trailed by just one point, 26-25, at the midway break. But Terrace, using a full-court press and quick transition game, broke open the contest early in the third quarter and were never threatened again.

Terrace’s Brock Davis came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 23 points. Sean Kirk scored 15 points while Khyree Armstead added 14 points.

The Thunderbirds were led by the 16 points of Thomas Hunhausen; Naode Mehari contributed 11 points in the loss.

The Hawks’ win came about 24 hours after the team had returned from a two-day trip to Longview to play in a Martin Luther King Day event at Lower Columbia College.

Terrace will hit the road again – for a much shorter trip this time – when they travel to Everett on Friday, Jan. 20, to face the Seagulls at Everett High School. Tip-off is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Shorewood at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 17

Shorewood 9 16 8 12 — 45

Terrace 15 11 24 15 — 65

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brock Davis 23, Sean Kirk 15, Khyree Armstead 14, Brendan Hayes 5, Joey Gardner 3, Zeke Tomas 3, Mason Peterson 2, Keegan Grayson, Connor Williams, Max Hull

Shorewood individual scoring: Thomas Hunhausen 16, Naode Mehari 11, Richie Ordona 6, Daniel Ishkanov 5, Kahlid Johnson 3, Andrew Ray 3, Skylar Hammer 1, Beno Vojnikovic,

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-7 overall; Shorewood 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Friday, Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School

–By Doug Petrowski