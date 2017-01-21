Prep boys basketball: Close victory for the Hawks against Everett

1 of 5

With big performances from their two top seniors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and topped the Everett Seagulls 75-62 Friday at Everett High School.

Terrace’s Brock Davis scored a team season-high of 32 points while teammate Sean Kirk added 21 points in the Hawk victory.

The Hawks led by just three points in the final minute of the third quarter but pulled away in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Everett was led by the 17 points of Desmond Burton; Byron Lewellen and Elijah Ross-Rutter contributed 15 and 12 points respectively for the Seagulls.

With the win, the Hawks sits in a second place tie with the Arlington Eagles and the Shorecrest Scots in the 2A/3A Wesco League; the only losses in league play for the Eagles and the Scots is, for both schools, to Mountlake Terrace.

The Hawks will next face rival Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Jan. 20

Terrace 15 18 17 25 — 75

Everett 15 16 13 18 — 62

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brock Davis 32, Sean Kirk 21, Khyree Armstead 10, Joey Gardner 6, Brendan Hayes 3, Mason Peterson 3, Zeke Tomas, Keegan Grayson, Connor Williams, Max Hull

Everett individual scoring: Desmond Burton 17, Byron Lewellen 15, Elijah Ross-Rutter 12, Bogdan Fesiienko 8, Nathan Tuck 5, Wes Erickson 2, Preston Campbell 2, Murdock Rutledge 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Everett 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski