Prep boys basketball: Close victory for the Hawks against Everett

51
0
1 of 5
Everett's Wes Erickson (in white) is surrounded by Mountlake Terrace Hawk defenders and has his shot blocked by Khyree Armstead during Friday night's Seagull-Hawk matchup at Everett High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
Brock Davis scored 32 points, a season high for any Hawk player this year, in a 75-62 Terrace victory over the Everett Seagulls Friday at Everett High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
Terrace's Sean Kirk (in black) gets a shot off over the outstretched hand of Everett's Byron Lewellen (left) Friday at Everett High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
The Hawks' Khyree Armstead (in black) elevates for a shot attempt over Everett's Elijah Ross-Rutter Friday at Everett High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)
Mountlake Terrace Coach Nalin Sood signals the way for his squad Friday at Everett High School. (Photo by Jonah Wallace)

With big performances from their two top seniors, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and topped the Everett Seagulls 75-62 Friday at Everett High School.

Terrace’s Brock Davis scored a team season-high of 32 points while teammate Sean Kirk added 21 points in the Hawk victory.

The Hawks led by just three points in the final minute of the third quarter but pulled away in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

Everett was led by the 17 points of Desmond Burton; Byron Lewellen and Elijah Ross-Rutter contributed 15 and 12 points respectively for the Seagulls.

With the win, the Hawks sits in a second place tie with the Arlington Eagles and the Shorecrest Scots in the 2A/3A Wesco League; the only losses in league play for the Eagles and the Scots is, for both schools, to Mountlake Terrace.

The Hawks will next face rival Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Jan. 20

Terrace           15        18        17        25        —          75
Everett            15        16        13        18        —          62

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Brock Davis 32, Sean Kirk 21, Khyree Armstead 10, Joey Gardner 6, Brendan Hayes 3, Mason Peterson 3, Zeke Tomas, Keegan Grayson, Connor Williams, Max Hull

Everett individual scoring: Desmond Burton 17, Byron Lewellen 15, Elijah Ross-Rutter 12, Bogdan Fesiienko 8, Nathan Tuck 5, Wes Erickson 2, Preston Campbell 2, Murdock Rutledge 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-7 overall; Everett 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski

LEAVE A REPLY