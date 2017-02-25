Prep boys basketball: Close loss for Cedar Park Christian against Odessa/Harrington

1 of 6

For three quarters, the Cedar Park Christian-MLT Lions played like a team ready to punch their ticket to the WIAA 1B Boys State Basketball Tournament final rounds in Spokane, but a fourth quarter run by the Odessa/Harrington Titans put an end to possibility.

The Titans outscored CPC-MLT 16-2 during a two-and-a-half minute stretch of the game’s final quarter and then held on for a 70-65 victory in a 1A state tourney regional contest played Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the victory, Odessa/Harrington – the tournament’s no. 15 seed – pushed their record to will move on to Spokane to play in the 1B Hardwood Classic. With the loss, the 2016-2017 comes to a close for the tournament’s no. 10-seeded Lions.

CPC-MLT looked to be claiming the upper-hand of a tight game when, on the Titans’ first possession of the fourth quarter, the Lions’ Erwin Weary stole the ball and raced to the other end of the court to throw down a big slam dunk, giving CPC-MLT a 53-46 lead.

But Odessa/Harrington scored the next 13 points of the game, relaying mostly on some hot outside shooting. The Titans’ Camden Weber drained a shot from beyond the three-point arc, followed by a pair of three pointers by teammate Jayd Jennings. After the Lions got a lay-in from Jaide St. Lewis, Jennings scored on another long-range three-pointer, giving the Titans a 62-55 lead.

The Lions would pull to within three points late, trailing 68-65 with six seconds to go in the game, but two free throws by Weber with 5.3 seconds left sealed the victory for the Titans.

Odessa/Harrington was led in scoring by the 17 points of Jennings; Ryan Moffet scored 14 points while Colton Hunt chipped in 11 for the Titans.

CPC-MLT’s Weary had a game-high 29 points in the loss; St. Lewis contributed 13 points while Ryan Maxwell scored 10 points.

The Lions’ finished the 2016-2017 season with a record of 21-6.

To view the entire WIAA 1A Boys Regional playoff and State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2126&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Odessa/Harrington vs. Cedar Park Christian-MLT, Feb. 24 (WIAA 1B Boys State Basketball Tournament regional game)

Odessa/Harrington 17 15 14 24 — 70

Cedar Park Christian-MLT 14 19 18 14 — 65

Cedar Park Christian-MLT individual scoring: Erwin Weary 29, Jaide St. Lewis 13, Ryan Maxwell 10, Jacob Schley 6, Sam Yaranon 3, Jacob Catey 2, Micah Campbell 2, Grant Gilmore

Odessa/Harrington individual scoring: Jayd Jennings 17, Ryan Moffet 14, Colton Hunt 11, Camden Weber 9, Marcus King 8, John DeWolf 7, Jaden Hunt 2, Josh Clark 2

Records: Cedar Park Christian-MLT 21-6 overall; Odessa/Harrington 16-8 overall

Cedar Park Christian-MLT next game: 2016-2017 season completed

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski