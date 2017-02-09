Prep boys basketball: After victory over M-P, Hawks look to postseason

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks put a winning 2016-2017 regular season in the books Wednesday with a 70-58 victory over the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

With the triumph, the Hawks finish the regular season 11-9 overall, 9-3 in the 2A/3A Wesco League – good enough for fourth place in the 13-team league.

Terrace also earned the no. 3-seed in the upcoming District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament and will open tourney play at home on Saturday, Feb. 11, against the winner of the Cedarcrest-Lakewood first round contest on Thursday. Game time is to be announced.

The top three teams from the 12-team district tourney will qualify for the regional round of the WIAA 2A Boys State Basketball Tournament later in February.

The Hawks looked ready for postseason play on Wednesday, putting together their third-highest scoring output for a game this season. Sean Kirk led the squad with 20 points; Khyree Armstead scored 18 points and Brock Davis added 17 points.

The Tomahawks were led by the 15 points of Josiah Gould; Rae Quan Battle chipped in 14 points for M-P.

The 2A District 1/2 tournament begins with four loser-out games scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Feb. 9-10 before the double-elimination portion of the tourney kicks in on Saturday, Feb. 11. To see the entire tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1959&sport_id=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 8

Marysville-Pilchuck 9 14 9 26 — 58

Mountlake Terrace 15 21 14 20 — 70

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 20, Khyree Armstead 18, Brock Davis 17, Keegan Grayson 6, Brendan Hayes 5, Mason Petersen 4, Connor Williams

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Josiah Gould 15, Rae Quan Battle 14, Luke Dobler 8, Aaron Kalab 7, Corbin Sims 7, Izaiah Williams 4, TJ Severns 3

Records: Mountlake Terrace 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-9 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 5-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus either Cedarcrest or Lakewood, Saturday, Feb. 11, time-to-be-announced, in a second round game of the double-elimination District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament

–By Doug Petrowski