Prep boys basektball: Cedar Park Christian falls to Odessa, 55-41

For the second year in a row, the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions had to face the Odessa Tigers in a WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament regional round game. Fortunately for the Lions, this year’s contest was not a loser-out game.

CPC-MLT fell to the Tigers 55-41 on Saturday in a 1B regional match-up played at North Creek High School in Bothell.

The no. 5-seeded Lions had already clinched a spot in the 1B state tourney, but will now have to begin play at the Spokane Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The no. 4-seeded Tigers, with their victory over CPC-MLT on Saturday, earned a first round bye and will hit the court in Spokane for their first game of the 1B Hardwood Classic on Thursday, March 1.

CPC-MLT, averaging 69.4 points per game this year, struggled offensively on Saturday. The 41 points scored by the Lions was their lowest mark for a game this season.

On the defensive end, the Lions had no answer to Odessa point guard Ryan Moffet; the sophomore averages 26.5 points per game but lit up the Lions for 37 points to lead the Tigers to the victory.

Odessa, playing as the Odessa/Harrington Titans last year, ended the Lions’ season last year in a 1B state tournament regional game. Odessa/Harrington defeated CPC-MLT 70-65 in the loser-out contest.

The Lions will next face a familiar foe in the Tulalip Heritage Hawks (the tourney’s no.11 seed and 22-6 overall) in a loser-out tournament game on Wednesday. CPC-MLT and Tulalip Heritage have met four times this season with the Lions prevailing each time.

To view the entire 2017-2018 WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2514&sport=3.

Prep Boys Basketball: Odessa vs. Cedar Park Christian – MLT, Feb. 24 (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament regional round game)

Odessa 13 15 16 11 — 55

CPC-MLT 12 5 10 14 — 41

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jacob Catey 13, Erwin Weary 12, Ryan Maxwell 7, Jaide St. Lewis 4, Dustin Kaneda 3, Jacob Schley 2

Odessa scoring: Ryan Moffet 37, Colton Hunt 9, Marcus King 3, Jady Jennings 2, Lane Lobe 2, Tim DeWulf 2

Records: Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace 26-2 overall; Odessa 24-3 overall

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Tulalip Heritage, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m. at Spokane Arena (WIAA 1B State Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski