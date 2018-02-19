Prep basketball preview: Three local teams to play in state tournaments this weekend

1 of 2

The three local high school basketball teams still in contention for state championships now know who they will match up against and where they will be playing in their next postseason playoff games as the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) has released the state basketball tournaments brackets for all classifications.

In boys’ action, the state tournament no. 5 seed Mountlake Terrace Hawks will challenge the no. 4 seed Mark Morris Monarchs on Saturday, Feb. 24, at W.F. West High School in Chehalis.

While the Hawks earned a spot in the state tourney with their third place finish in the District 1 2A Boys Basketball Tournament, the Monarchs won the District 4 tourney with a one-point victory over Columbia River in the championship game. Mark Morris boosts a season record of 17-6 and is viewed as a contender for the 2A state crown.

Win-or-lose, Terrace (22-2 overall) has already secured a spot in the first round of 2A state tournament play that begins next week in the SunDome in Yakima; the winner of Saturday’s Hawks-Monarchs regional game will begin play at the SunDome on Thursday, March 1, while the loser must face an opponent on Feb. 28 in a loser-out contest in Yakima.

Saturday’s regional contest between Terrace and Mark Morris is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. To view the entire WIAA 3A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2476&sport=3.

The Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions will be heading to Spokane at the end of the month for the WIAA 1B Boys State Basketball Tournament but will stay local for their regional matchup on Saturday, Feb. 24; the Lions will clash with the Odessa/Harrington Titans at North Creek High School in Bothell.

Cedar Park Christian – MLT has loss just one of 27 games this season and is the no. 3 seed in the 1B state tournament. A win over the no. 6-seeded Titans on Saturday would push the Lions into a tourney quarterfinal game on March 1 while a defeat in the regionals would send the Lions into a loser-out contest on Feb. 28.

The Lions-Titans regional game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. tipoff in Bothell. To view the entire WIAA 1B Boys Basketball Tournament bracket, click www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2514&sport=3.

The Lynnwood Lady Royals will next be facing a somewhat familiar squad in the Stanwood Spartans on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Jackson High School in Mill Creek.

The Spartans are the District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament champions and currently hold a record of 16-6. Stanwood defeated Lynnwood 79-56 in the teams’ only meeting this season on Jan. 12.

As a mid-pack seed in the just-completed district tournament and now a no. 15 seed in the state tourney, Lynnwood (13-10 overall) has surprised some for getting this deep into the postseason. But the Royals will have to defeat the no. 10-seeded Spartans if they want to play again as Saturday’s matchup is a loser-out contest – the winner will move on to the first round of Tacoma Dome state tournament games starting on Feb. 28 while the loser will be done for the season.

Saturday’s regional game pitting Lynnwood versus Stanwood is scheduled to tipoff at 6:00 p.m. To view the entire WIAA 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2528&sport=12.

–By Doug Petrowski