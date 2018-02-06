Prep basketball preview: Royals, Mavs compete in postseason tournaments this week

Local prep hoop fans will need their head on a swivel to catch all the action this week as the boys and girls basketball teams from the four Edmonds School District high schools all have tournament games over the next few days.

The girls start postseason play on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as the Lynnwood Royals host the Everett Seagulls in a loser-out 3A tourney play-in game, the Meadowdale Mavericks travel to Shorewood to face the Thunderbirds in a loser-out 3A tourney play-in game, and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks face the Sedro-Woolley Cubs in a loser-out 2A tourney game in Sedro-Woolley.

The Edmonds-Woodway Warriors girls’ squad joins the action on Thursday when they host the winner of the Meadowdale-Shorewood contest in a 3A district tournament quarterfinal tilt.

The Meadowdale and Lynnwood boys jump into postseason play on Thursday when they matchup in a 3A tournament loser-out play-in game at Meadowdale High School.

The Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace boys will have to wait until Saturday, Feb. 10, for their first postseason action. The Warriors will take on Stanwood at home in a 3A district tourney quarterfinal game. The Hawks – the no. 1 seed in the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament – will host either Sehome or Sedro-Woolley in a district quarterfinal game.

And while E-W, Meadowdale, Lynnwood and Terrace will get most of the attention this week, the Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace Lions will also be hitting the hardwood for tournament play. The Lions have already defeated two opponents in the District 1 1B Boys Basketball Tournament and will play for the district crown on Wednesday against the Tulalip Heritage Hawks in Bellingham.

The Lions have already advanced to the upcoming District 1/2/3 1B Tri-District Tournament that begins on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Upcoming District Tournament games (Edmonds School District teams)

Mountlake Terrace Hawks (boys)

Head Coach: Nalin Sood

2017-2018 record: 11-1 in 3A Wesco League, 19-1 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.6 (2A)

First game: Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School versus winner of Sehome-Sedro Woolley game on Feb. 8 (District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2329

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (boys)

Head Coach: Robert Brown

2017-2018 record: 7-5 in 3A Wesco League, 12-8 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.27 (3A)

First game: versus Stanwood, Saturday, Feb. 10, 7:00 p.m. at Stanwood High School (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2479

Meadowdale Mavericks (boys)

Head Coach: Roger O’Neill

2017-2018 record: 6-6 in 3A Wesco League, 10-10 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.44 (3A)

First game: versus Lynnwood, Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out Play-In game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2477

Lynnwood Royals (boys)

Head Coach: Bobby Hinnenkamp

2017-2018 record: 3-9 in 3A Wesco League, 7-13 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.58 (3A)

First game: versus Meadowdale, Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (District 1 3A Boys Basketball Tournament loser-out Play-In game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=3&tournament_id=2477

Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (girls)

Head Coach: Jon Rasmussen

2017-2018 record: 11-1 in 3A Wesco League, 18-2 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.14 (3A)

First game: Thursday, Feb. 8, 7:00 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School versus winner of Meadowdale-Shorewood game on Feb. 7 (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2480

Lynnwood Royals (girls)

Head Coach: Brandon Newby

2017-2018 record: 7-5 in 3A Wesco League, 11-9 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.34 (3A)

First game: versus Everett, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m. at Lynnwood High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out Play-In game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2478

Meadowdale Mavericks (girls)

Head Coach: Caitlyn Houvener

2017-2018 record: 5-7 in 3A Wesco League, 9-11 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.43 (3A)

First game: versus Shorewood, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m. at Shorewood High School (District 1 3A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out Play-In game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2478

Mountlake Terrace Hawks (girls)

Head Coach: Tyler Stracener

2017-2018 record: 2-10 in 3A Wesco League, 3-17 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.58 (2A)

First game: versus Sedro Woolley, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 7:00 p.m. at Sedro-Woolley High School (District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament loser-out First Round game)

Tourney bracket: http://www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?act=view&league=1&page=1&school=0&sport=12&tournament_id=2330

Cedar Park Christian – Mountlake Terrace (boys)

Head Coach: Scott Moe

2017-2018 records: 14-0 in 1B Northwest League, 22-0 overall

WIAA RPI ranking: no.3 (1B)

Next game: versus Tulalip Heritage, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. at Lummi High School in Bellingham (District 1 1B Boys Basketball Tournament championship game)

Tourney bracket: www.nwbathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2516&sport=3

–By Doug Petrowski