Prep basketball: Mountlake Terrace boys and girls teams lose to Arlington

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams faced their counterparts from Arlington on Friday, with both suffering tough losses at the hands of the Eagles.

The MTHS boys’ squad fell 66-60 to Arlington in a Wesco League match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Eagles overcame a 47-46 deficit after three quarters to send the Hawks to their third consecutive defeat and dropping Terrace’s 2A/3A Wesco League record to 2-1, 4-6 overall.

Terrace’s Sean Kirk scored 24 points, his high for the season, in the loss. Teammate Khyree Armstead added 13 points for the Hawks.

Arlington was led by the 19 points of Griffin Gardoski, with Sam Tregoning contributing 17 points and Drew Bryson scoring 12 points.

At Arlington High School, the Terrace girls’ basketball team ran into a hot-shooting Arlington Eagles squad that made 11 shots from beyond the three-point arc – including five in the first quarter – to defeat Terrace 63-22.

Arlington’s Sierra Scheppele came off the bench to lead the Eagles with 15 points; the freshman went 4-for-4 from three-point range in the Arlington victory.

Sophomore Norea Morrison led the Hawks with eight points in the loss.

Boys Prep Basketball Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 6

Arlington 13 18 15 20 — 66

Terrace 12 9 26 13 — 60

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Sean Kirk 24, Khyree Armstead 13, Brock Davis 9, Joey Gardner 6, Zeke Tomas 5, Mason Petersen 3, Keegan Grayson, Connor Williams, Max Hull

Arlington individual scoring: Griffin Gardoski 19, Sam Tregoning 17, Drew Bryson 12, Jaren Cary 8, Dele Aribibola 8, Anthony Whitis 2, Campbell Hudson, Max Smith

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-6 overall; Arlington 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Girls Prep Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Jan. 6

Terrace 6 8 4 4 — 22

Arlington 21 18 13 11 — 63

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Nohea Morrison 8, Weslynn Blackwell 4, Kierra Scott 4, Jorie Lambert 3, Aynika Nuckles 2, Eliza Sandoval 1, Jazz Zenk, Reagan Stickney

Arlington individual scoring: Sierra Scheppele 15, Peyton Brown 11, Reilly Kesselring 9, Mollie Janousek 8, Hannah Carlson 5, Alaina Duskin 4, Brittany Anderson 3, Abby Anderson 2, Tahlia Miears 2, Maciee Delaney 2, Jaynee Dauz 2, Mackenzie Fischer

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-10 overall; Arlington 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7:15 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

–By Doug Petrowski