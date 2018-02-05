Prep basketball: Hawks look to district tourneys after boys, girls defeat M-P

1 of 6

It was a big night for Mountlake Terrace Hawks basketball on Monday as the boys’ team not only earned their 19th victory of the year but also captured the 2A/3A Wesco League regular season championship.

The Lady Hawks also won on Monday and earned a spot in the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament that begins on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The Hawk girls defeated the Marysville-Pilchuck Lady Tomahawks 44-40 in a spirit battle at Mountlake Terrace High School. Terrace senior Skyler Cristelli broke a 40-40 tie with a 3-point jumper with 27.5 seconds to go in the game; Kierra Scott added a free throw with 14.3 seconds to go to seal the win for the Hawks.

The winless Tomahawks (0-19 coming into the game) started with only seven healthy players and had to play the final 1:03 of the contest with only four players on the floor, but still pushed the Hawks to the final buzzer.

After Madyson Baxter fouled out, M-P’s starting point guard Lauren Lewis hit her head on the floor in a collision with Terrace’s Jazz Zenk with 2:30 to go; the incident kept the sophomore out of the remainder of the game. Then when Mary Moses picked up her fifth foul with 1:03 to go, the Tomahawks were down to just four available players and Terrace was able to take advantage and score the final four points of the game to earn the victory.

Terrace senior Jazz Zenk admitted that the win wasn’t a result of dazzling basketball. “Not our best game tonight, but we’re going to come out stronger,” she said.

Zenk and three other seniors – Cristelli, Aynika Nuckles and Reagan Stickney – were honored prior to tip off in Senior Night festivities. As it was the Hawks’ final home game of the 2017-2018 season, not only was the pre-game ceremony conducted but the occasion also served as motivation for the team once the contest started.

“All of us seniors,” explained Zenk, “we kind of just came together and we were talking to all of our underclassmen, saying, ‘Hey guys, this could be our last game. I don’t know if any of us are really looking to play in college.’ So we just kind of wanted to leave it on the floor. And the underclassmen were all with us.”

Cristelli led the Hawks in scoring with points while Zenk scored 11 points.

The Tomahawks (0-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 0-20 overall) were led by the 14 points scored by Lewis before she had to leave the game. Moses contributed 12 points before fouling out.

Terrace (2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League play, 3-17 overall) will likely be the no. 11 or no. 12 seed in the District 1/2 tourney; the team will play on the road in a loser-out game on Wednesday, Feb. 8, against an opponent to-be-determined.

As for the Hawk boys’ squad, their 63-52 victory over the M-P Tomahawks on Monday raised the team’s Wesco League record to 11-1, tops in the league for the 2017-2018 season. The Hawks will play their first game of the District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament at home on Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. against an opponent to-be-determined.

Terrace’s win on Monday came only after outscoring the Tomahawks 19-9 in the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth affair at Marysville-Pilchuck High School. Sophomore Mason Christianson scored all of his nine points in the game in the decisive fourth quarter to spark the Terrace finish.

The Hawks were led in the game by Khyree Armstead’s 24 points; Mason Petersen chipped in 13 points in the victory.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville-Pilchuck at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 5

Marysville-Pilchuck 9 19 2 10 — 40

Mountlake Terrace 8 8 11 17 — 44

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Skyler Cristelli 16, Jazz Zenk 11, Nohea Morrison 7, Berit Simonsen 4, Trinity Prout 2, Kaiya Beavin 2, Aynika Nuckles 1, Kierra Scott 1, Reagan Stickney, Lydia Prelow, Allison Reyes-Davies

Marysville-Pilchuck scoring: Lauren Lewis 14, Mary Moses 12, Miriah Summers 7, Brittany Stelz 6, MacKenzie Konsor 1, Madyson Baxter, Alyssa Edge

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-17 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-12 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-20 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined, Wednesday, Feb. 7, site and time to-be-announced (loser-out game of District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament)

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Feb. 5

Mountlake Terrace 13 20 11 19 — 63

Marysville-Pilchuck 16 17 10 9 — 52

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 24, Mason Petersen 13, Mason Christianson 9, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 5, Connor Williams 5, Max Hull 4, Brendan Hayes 3, Akol Yel

Marysville-Pilchuck scoring: RaeQuan 16, Luke Dobler 13, Aaron Kalab 9, Josiah Gould 8, Kobe Bauman 2, Corbin Sims 2, Brady Phelps 2, Deadon Mongar

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 19-1 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 10-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 16-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus opponent to-be-determined, Saturday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School (quarterfinal game of District 1/2 2A Boys Basketball Tournament)

–By Doug Petrowski