Prep basketball: Hawks girls and boys win in Wednesday contests

It was a good night on the hardwood for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks as both the boys’ and girls’ teams picked up victories on Wednesday.

The boys’ squad got off to a fast stop and never let up as they pummeled the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 92-39 at Cedarcrest High School in Duvall.

Four Hawks scored in double-figures in the win, led by the 18 points of senior Khyree Armstead; Brendan Hayes and Mason Christianson each added 17 points, Mason Petersen dropped 14 points and Bradey Blackmer came off the bench to tally 10 points.

With the victory, Terrace remained undefeated five games into the 2017-2018 season.

The Lady Hawks were winless coming into Wednesday’s contest with the Cascade Bruins but turned that around quickly with a convincing 38-24 outcome at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Jazz Zenk led all scorers with 11 points while teammate Kierra Scott added 10 points in the Terrace win.

The boys will play next on Saturday, Dec. 9, as part of the Alliance Flooring Showdown, an all-day high school hoops event that features eight prep games beginning at 9 a.m. at Highline Community College. Terrace will take on the Tahoma Bears in the third game of the day’s slate of action, with tipoff scheduled for noon.

The girls’ have a week off until their next match-up, a Wednesday, Dec. 13 Wesco League affair against the Shorecrest Scots at Shorecrest High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, Dec. 6

Terrace 29 19 26 18 — 92

Cedarcrest 7 11 8 13 — 39

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 18, Mason Christianson 17, Brendan Hayes 17, Mason Petersen 14, Bradey Blackmer 10, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 5, Connor Williams 5, Max Hull 4, Jace Breakfield 2, Jesse Martineau

Cedarcrest scoring: Logan Seamans 11, Austin Ward 9, Jeff Wilkinson 4, Chris Busch 4, Emmett Turner 3, Lance Stupfel 3, Brennan Mallot 2, Josh Northrop 2, Brandon Northrop 1, Brennan LeBlanc, Sam Frank, Grant Soule

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-0 overall; Cedarcrest 1-0 in 1A/2A Cascade Conference, 1-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Tahoma, Saturday, Dec. 9, 12 noon at Highline Community College in Des Moines

Prep Girls Basketball: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 6

Cascade 9 5 4 6 — 24

Terrace 10 12 9 7 — 38

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jazz Zenk 11, Kierra Scott 10, Aynika Nuckles 7, Trinity Prout 5, Skylar Cristelli 3, Reagan Stickney 2, Lydia Prelow, Nohea Morrison, Kaiya Bevin

Cascade scoring: Casey Lauritsen 8, Caitlynn Daniel 6, Shynenitha Pich 4, Brooke Alcayaga 2, Rose Gonzalez 2, Breanna Jones 1, Malia Jones 1, Amanda Alcayaga, Trinity Baker, Valerie Zaragoza

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-4 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7:15 p.m. at Shorecrest High School

–By Doug Petrowski