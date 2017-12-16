Prep basketball: Hawks boys win, girls lose against Marysville Getchell

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks hoops teams battled the squads from Marysville Getchell on Friday, with the Hawk girls suffering a loss and the Hawk boys squeaking out a victory.

The injury-plagued Terrace girls fell to the Chargers 62-35 in a Wesco League contest held at Mountlake Terrace High School. The Hawks started the game with only seven healthy players, but were down to just five by the fourth quarter as two more players got hurt and couldn’t continue.

The Hawk boys fared better against their counterparts from Marysville Getchell. Terrace trailed 42-39 after three quarters, but mounted a fourth quarter comeback that ended with a 58-52 victory over the Chargers. Khyree Armstead came off the bench to lead the Hawks with 23 points in the Wesco League match-up played at Marysville Getchell High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 15

Marysville Getchell 62 – Mountlake Terrace 35

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-6 overall; Marysville Getchell 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sammamish, Thursday, Dec. 21, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, Dec. 15

Mountlake Terrace 14 17 8 19 — 58

Marysville Getchell 9 13 19 11 — 52

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 23, Brendan Hayes 14, Connor Williams 7, Mason Christianson 6, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 5, Mason Petersen 3

Marysville Getchell scoring: Malakhi Knight 16, Cameron Stordahl 15, Ian Roskelley 9, Ethan Jackson 5, Travis Barnes 5, Lul William 2, Dylan Rice, Ryan King

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-1 overall; Marysville Getchell 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus West Valley (Yakima), Wednesday, Dec. 20, 5 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski