Prep basketball: Hawks boys win, girls lose against Arlington

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams faced the Arlington Eagles in Wesco League action on Friday with the boys riding a big fourth quarter to down the Eagles 53-46 in Arlington while the girls stumbled out of the gate and fell at home 57-31.

Down 44-37 early in the fourth quarter, the Hawk boys went on a 13-0 run to take control in their contest. Terrace outscored Arlington 16-4 in the final eight minutes to earn their tenth win of the season.

Terrace was led by the 23 points of Khyree Armstead. Mason Christianson added 14 points in the Hawks’ victory.

At Mountlake Terrace High School, the Lady Hawks couldn’t recover from a 20-4 deficit after the first quarter in their match-up with the Eagles. Arlington was able to ride the big advantage to the 25-point victory.

Sophomore Sierra Schleppele scored 16 points to lead the Eagles. Terrace had no one reach double-figures in scoring; junior Nohea Morrison was the top Hawk scorer with eight points.

Prep Boys Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Jan. 5

Terrace 12 12 13 16 — 53

Arlington 9 19 14 4 — 46

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 23, Mason Christianson 14, Mason Petersen 5, Brendan Hayes 5, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 2, Connor Williams 2, Max Hull 2

Arlington scoring: Jaren Carey 15, Josh Gutierrez 11, Dele Aribibola 8, Griffin Gardoski 6, Anthony Whitis 4, Campbell Hudson 2, Cooper Cummings, Caden Smith, Max Smith, Will Abram

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-1 overall; Arlington 2-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 8-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Arlington at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 5

Arlington 20 15 13 9 — 57

Terrace 4 8 12 7 — 31

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Nohea Morrison 8, Kierra Scott 7, Skyler Cristelli 6, Trinity Scott 5, Jazz Zenk 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Aynika Nuckles, Reagan Stickney, Allison Reyes-Davies, Michaela Ollivierre, Berit Simonsen

Arlington scoring: Sierra Schleppele 16, Peyton Brown 8, Kelsey Mellick 6, Maciee Delaney 5, Georgia Arnold 4, Josie Stupey 3, Hailey Hiatt 3, Alaina Duskin 3, Hannah Carlson 2, Jordan Bartlow 2, Mackenzie Fischer 1, Abby Schwark 1, Allison Deberry (unknown 3)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-10 overall; Arlington 3-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski