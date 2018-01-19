Prep basketball: Hawk boys win, girls lose to Everett

1 of 5

After a tight first half, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks pulled away in the third quarter to earn a 61-46 victory over the Everett Seagulls Friday night at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The Hawks’ Khyree Armstead led all scorers with 21 points in the game; Mason Petersen added 15 points for Terrace.

Everett was paced by the 15 points of Preston Campbell; Wes Erickson chipped in 12 points in the loss.

The Hawks extended their current winning streak to 10 games with the win and remain in second place in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings with a league mark of 7-1. The Shorecrest Scots – the only team to have defeated Terrace this season – kept their stranglehold on the league’s top spot with a 61-60 victory over Edmonds-Woodway on Friday.

In Wesco League girls basketball action, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks succumbed to the Everett Seagulls 73-37 at Everett High School on Friday.

The 73 points scored by Everett is their highest point total for a game this season.

Kate Poland led the Seagulls with 22 points in the clash; Amina Hussein scored 16 points while Brooklyn Johnson added 10 points. The Hawks were led by the 10 points of Jazz Zenk.

Prep Boys Basketball: Everett at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 19

Everett 11 10 8 17 — 46

Terrace 11 14 16 20 — 61

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 21, Mason Petersen 15, Mason Christianson 9, Brendan Hayes 6, Connor Williams 6, Akol Yel 4, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung, Max Hull

Everett scoring: Preston Campbell 15, Wes Erickson 12, Daniel Peterson 8, Elijah Ross-Rutter 7, Bogdan Fesiienko 2, Andrew Olson 2, Mason Cobos, Javon Wilson, Gabe Waddle

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 15-1 overall; Everett 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 6-10 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Jan. 19

Terrace 10 11 12 4 — 37

Everett 18 21 19 15 — 73

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jazz Zenk 10, Nohea Morrison 9, Berit Simonsen 6, Kaiya Beavin 5,Trinity Prout 2, Michaela Ollivierre 2, Reagan Stickney 2, Aynika Nuckles, unknown 1, Skyler Cristelli, Kierra Scott

Everett scoring: Kate Pohland 22, Amina Hussein 16, Brooklyn Johnson 10, Morgan Carter 8, Daz Parker 7, Alexa Thompson 5, Anna Erickson 3, unknown 2, Kayla Lay, Isabel Koivu, Montana Miller

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-13 overall; Everett 3-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-13 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 7:15 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski