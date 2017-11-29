Prep basketball: Close games end in victory for Hawks boys team, loss for girls team

1 of 5

Both the boys and the girls Mountlake Terrace Hawks basketball teams were involved in nail-biter games on Wednesday – the boys’ squad did just enough to hold off the Kamiak Knights for a win while the girls’ team suffered a loss to the Oak Harbor Wildcats in overtime.

Khyree Armstead, Brendan Hayes and Mason Petersen all reached double-figures in scoring as the Hawks defeated the Knights 63-59 in a non-league boys basketball contest played Wednesday at Mountlake Terrace High School. Armstead led Terrace with 17 points; Hayes and Petersen added 14 and 12 points respectively in the victory.

Up at Oak Harbor High School, the Lady Hawks fell to the Wildcats in overtime by a score of 49-45. After leading throughout the first half, Terrace was outscored 33-22 in the second half and overtime period to drop their opening game of the 2017-2018 season.

Hawk fans will get a rare chance to see both the boys’ and girls’ teams in action back-to-back on Saturday as the squads match up against their counterparts at Lynnwood during an all-day hoops event at Lynnwood High School. The Hawk boys face the Royals at 5 p.m.; the girls follow at approximately 7 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood boys’ and girls’ junior varsity and ‘C’ teams will also meet on Saturday in games that begin at 9 a.m. and run throughout the day in at Lynnwood High School.

Prep Boys Basketball: Kamiak at Mountlake Terrace, Nov. 29

Kamiak 13 11 16 19 — 59

Terrace 12 17 14 20 — 63

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 17, Brendan Hayes 14, Mason Petersen 12, Mason Christianson 9, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung 7, Connor Williams 4, Bradey Blackmer

Kamiak scoring: Carson Tuttle 24, Patrick Olson 14, Sanny Sharpe 7, Jordan Meyer 6, Charlie Powers 5, Conner Fitzpatrick , Braden Leary, Max Manalo

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-0 overall; Kamiak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Saturday, Dec. 2, 5 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Oak Harbor, Nov. 29

Terrace 14 9 6 10 6 — 45

Oak Harbor 7 9 11 12 10 — 49

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Oak Harbor 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Saturday, Dec. 2, 7 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski