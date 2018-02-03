Prep basketball: Boys win, girls lose against Snohomish

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks boys and girls basketball teams had very different fates Friday in their match-ups with the squads from Snohomish High School; the Hawk boys ran away with a 68-40 win over the Panthers while the Lady Hawks were bounced 57-23 by Snohomish.

The Hawk boys celebrated Senior Night with a runaway victory over the visiting Panthers at Mountlake Terrace High School. Khyree Armstead scored 20 points to lead Terrace; Mason Peterson added 15 points and Connor Williams came off the bench to score 11 points in the triumph.

With the win, Terrace improved their overall record to 18-1 and their 2A/3A Wesco League mark to 10-1, good enough for a share of first place as the Shorecrest Scots – previously undefeated in league play – loss on Friday to Arlington.

On the girls’ side, ten players scored for Snohomish as the Panthers enjoyed an easy victory over the Hawks at Snohomish High School. Jazz Zenk led Terrace in scoring with 10 points in the loss.

Prep Boys Basketball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 2

Snohomish 10 11 9 10 — 40

Terrace 21 12 16 19 — 68

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Khyree Armstead 20, Mason Petersen 15, Connor Williams 11, Max Hull 6, Jace Breakfield 5, Bradley Blackmer 3, Brendan Hayes 2, Akol Yel 2, Jesse James Martineau 2, Keegan Grayson-Zehrung

Snohomish scoring: Cameron Bonorden 21, Luis Balcarcel 9, Kolton Smith 8, Crea Andrews 2, Chase Taylor, Kalvyn McDaniel, Carter Sparks, Jacob Brandvold, Wyatt Wilson

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 18-1 overall; Snohomish 2-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-14 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Monday, Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, Feb. 2

Terrace 6 3 9 5 — 23

Snohomish 11 19 14 13 — 57

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Jazz Zenk 10, Nohea Morrison 3, Trinity Prout 3, Kierra Scott 3, Lydia Prelow 2, Berit Simonsen 2, Skyler Cristelli, Reagan Stickey, Kaiya Beavin

Snohomish scoring: Maya DuChesne 11, Courtney Perry 10, Lexi Sunagel 8, Kaylin Beckman 8, Jordyn Beckel 8, Sam Beeman 3, Jaydyn Mueller 3, Morgan Marshall 2, Bree Nichols 2, Averie Allbaugh 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-17 overall; Snohomish 11-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 17-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Monday, Feb. 5, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski