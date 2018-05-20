Prep baseball: Two wins Saturday send Hawks to state semifinal

1 of 10

After winning two WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament games on Saturday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks have advanced further into the postseason than any previous Hawk squad and are now two wins away from capturing a state championship.

Terrace will head to Yakima on Friday, May 25, to take on the West Valley (Spokane) Eagles in a 2A state semifinal contest at Yakima County Stadium; first pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner will advance to the 2A state championship game the next day to face the winner of Friday’s WF West – Ellensburg contest.

This is the first time in school history that a Hawks’ baseball team has reached a state championship semifinal game.

Terrace (19-8 overall) advanced to the final weekend of state high school baseball competition with wins over the Port Angeles Roughriders and the Highline Pirates on Saturday in Bellingham.

In the first game of the day, the Hawks used timely hitting and a big inning to defeat Port Angeles 5-2. Terrace scored all their runs in the fourth inning; after loading the bases, Jonathan Kim hit an RBI single, Kendal Yackley scored when Max Coleman got hit by a pitch, Dan Bingaman picked up an RBI on a fielder’s choice and Tyson Kim capped off the inning with a two-run single.

The Hawks’ Tanner Boe kept the Roughriders scoreless through five innings to earn the mound victory. Dillon Gordon pitched the final two frames, giving up two runs but securing the Terrace win.

1 of 9

The Hawks’ earned the trip to Yakima by shutting out Highline 3-0 in the final game of the day. Yackley pitched all seven innings, yielding just three hits and striking out six Pirates.

Kim accounted for two of Terrace’s runs with an RBI double and a steal of home in the fourth inning; Yackley scored on a Matthew Johnson single in the seventh inning.

To view the entire WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1753.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Highline, May 19 (WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament quarterfinal game)

Terrace 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 — 3 7 0

Highline 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Nicholas Hovland (Highland)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-8 overall; Highline 17-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus West Valley, Friday, May 25, 1 p.m. at Yakima County Stadium in Yakima (WIAA 2A State Baseball semifinal game)

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Port Angeles, May 19 (WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament first round game)

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 — 5 8 0

Port Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 — 2 9 0

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Colton McGuffey (Port Angeles)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 19-8 overall; Port Angeles 18-5 overall

–By Doug Petrowski