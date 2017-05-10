Prep baseball: With Tuesday win, state tourney hopes alive for Hawks

1 of 5

Mountlake Terrace senior Jared Maxfield used his bat and his arm to lead the Hawks to a 1-0 victory over the Sehome Mariners Tuesday in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game played in Anacortes.

Maxfield hit an RBI single in the first inning off Sehome starter Alex Pitton for the game’s only run.

On the mound, Maxfield pitched a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 10 Mariners and issuing just one base-on-balls.

With the win, Terrace keeps its hopes alive at snagging a spot in the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament later this month but will need to win two on Saturday, May 13. The no. 6-seeded Hawks will face the no. 5 seed Burlington Edison Tigers at 11 a.m. at Daniels Field in Anacortes. If Terrace is victorious, the squad will play later that day with a state tournament berth on the line.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

Prep Baseball: Sehome vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 9

Sehome 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 3 0

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Alex Pitton (Sehome)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-11 overall; Sehome 13-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Burlington-Edison, Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Daniels Field in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski