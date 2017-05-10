Prep baseball: With Tuesday win, state tourney hopes alive for Hawks

Mountlake Terrace's Carson Dallas gets knocked down Tuesday after a ground ball pops up and catches the Hawk first baseman in the throat. Dallas recovered from the incident and played the rest of the game. (All photos by Jonah Wallace)
Terrace's Jared Maxfield pitched a complete game two-hit shutout to lead the Hawks to a 1-0 victory over the Sehome Mariners in a District 1/2 2A tourney game played in Anacortes.
The Hawks' Matthew Johnson puts a charge into the ball Tuesday at Volunteer Park in Anacortes
Terrace's Kendall Yackley (left) raises some dust as he slides back to first base.
The Hawks' Kendall Yackley makes a play on the ball from his shortstop position.

Mountlake Terrace senior Jared Maxfield used his bat and his arm to lead the Hawks to a 1-0 victory over the Sehome Mariners Tuesday in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game played in Anacortes.

Maxfield hit an RBI single in the first inning off Sehome starter Alex Pitton for the game’s only run.

On the mound, Maxfield pitched a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out 10 Mariners and issuing just one base-on-balls.

With the win, Terrace keeps its hopes alive at snagging a spot in the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament later this month but will need to win two on Saturday, May 13. The no. 6-seeded Hawks will face the no. 5 seed Burlington Edison Tigers at 11 a.m. at Daniels Field in Anacortes. If Terrace is victorious, the squad will play later that day with a state tournament berth on the line.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

Prep Baseball: Sehome vs. Mountlake Terrace, May 9

Sehome         0   0   0     0   0   0     0     —     0    2    2
Terrace          1   0   0     0   0   0     0     —     1    3    0

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)
Losing pitcher: Alex Pitton (Sehome)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-11 overall; Sehome 13-9 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Burlington-Edison, Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m. at Daniels Field in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski

