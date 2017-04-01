Prep baseball: Six runs in third inning leads to 10-2 Hawks victory against Marysville Getchell

1 of 5

Taking advantage of a number of miscues committed by Marysville Getchell, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks ran away to a 10-2 victory over the Chargers Friday in a Wesco League match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

After falling behind 2-0, the Hawks scored six runs in their half of the third inning – helped along by three errors by the Chargers – to take a lead they would not relinquish.

“They left the door open a little bit for us and we were able to capitalize on it,” Terrace Coach Andrew Watters said.

With the victory, the Hawks now sits atop the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference standings with four wins; Edmonds-Woodway and Shorewood are tied for second place with three wins apiece.

Terrace’s Matt Johnson went three-for-three in Friday’s game against the Chargers, including a double, three RBI’s and scoring three times.

Johnson, usually the team’s number five hitter, was hitting clean-up in the Hawk lineup as the team’s usual number four hitter Jared Maxfield was unavailable due to injury.

“I felt really good,” Johnson said after the game. “(I was) getting fast balls early in the count and I was trying to jump on it.”

Johnson got the Hawk scoring started in the third inning when, after Kendall Yackley had reached base on an error and teammate Carson Dallas singled, the junior slugged a double to left field off a fastball offered by M-G starter Colten Bayley. Yackley and Dallas scored easily on the play.

Moving Johnson up to the cleanup position in the lineup was an easy decision that ultimately paid off for Watters.

“I think he’s just a great guy to have in an RBI position just because he’s a ball-in-play type of hitter and a line drive hitter,” Watters explained.

Even with Johnson facing a full count in his third inning at bat, Watters had the confidence to put the two Hawk base runners Yackley and Dallas in motion on the pitch.

“We actually had a hit-and-run on right there with the three-two count and it’s kind of one of those plays where I’m putting a lot of trust in him (Johnson) at the plate to do something good and he totally came through today,” Watters noted.

Terrace scored four more runs in the third inning, due in part to two base errors committed by M-G’s Jason Hammer – who fell down in right field on a fly ball by Tanner Boe – and first baseman Tyler Van Rensum – who let an Adam Lorraine ground ball get past him.

Johnson added an RBI single in the fourth inning before hitting another single in the sixth.

If his offensive performance wasn’t enough, Johnson also moved from his defensive position at third base to the pitching mound in the sixth inning in relief of Boe. Johnson retired all six batters he faced to close out the Hawk triumph.

Boe earned the pitching victory for his five innings of work, giving up just two hits, no earned runs and striking out six Chargers batters.

“I’m very happy with Matthew (Johnson) and Tanner (Boe) today on the mound,” Watters said. “That was a fantastic performance – I really loved seeing that.”

The Hawks – and Maxfield, who is expected back from injury – are back in action on Tuesday, April 4, when they begin a big two-game series with Edmonds-Woodway. The games are highly anticipated by the Terrace squad and coaches.

“Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, we’ve got that one circled,” Watters said. “It’s a rival and they’re good.”

Prep Baseball: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, March 31

Marysville-Getchell 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 — 2 2 3

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 6 2 0 2 x — 10 9 3

Winning pitcher: Tanner Boe (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Colten Bayley (Marysville-Getchell)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-3 overall; Marysville-Getchell 2-4 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 2-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, April 4, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski