Prep baseball: Shorewood shuts out Hawks, 4-0

After shutting out the Shorewood Thunderbirds the day before, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks had the tables turned on them Wednesday as the T-Birds shut out the Hawks 4-0 at Meridian Field in Shoreline.

As a result, the two 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference foes split their two-game series during the week, each capturing a victory due in large part to superb pitching performances.

On Wednesday, T-Birds starter Will Smith held Terrace to just two hits – singles by Adam Lorraine and Tyson Kim – to earn the victory. The big 6-foot6 right-hander recorded six strikeouts and gave up just one walk in the complete game outing.

The Hawks’ starter Jesse Martineau struck out two, walked one and gave up just three earned runs on eight hits before Mathew Johnson took over in the fifth inning.

Shorewood jumped out to an early lead in the contest with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Both Jake Fredrickson and Kevin Hirohata had RBI singles for the T-Birds in the frame; Arthur Pate scored from third off a balk by Martineau.

The T-Birds (6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-3 overall) added an insurance run in the third inning when Fredickson scored off an RBI single by Hirohata.

The Hawks (5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-7 overall) will hit the road again on Friday, April 14, when they travel to Everett to face the Seagulls, winners of just two of their first 10 games of the year. The 4 p.m. clash will be played at Everett Memorial Stadium, home of the Everett Aquasox.

In other Mountlake Terrace sports, the Hawks’ softball team had their game against the Snohomish Panthers postponed due to the condition of the natural grass field at Snohomish High School. A make-up date for the contest is yet to be determined.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 12

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

Shorewood 3 0 1 0 0 0 x — 4 9 0

Winning pitcher: Will Smith (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-7 overall; Shorewood 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Everett, Friday, April 14, 4 p.m. at Everett Memorial Stadium

Prep Softball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, April 12

(Postponed due to field conditions; make-up date to-be-determined)

–By Doug Petrowski