Prep baseball postseason preview: Hawks to face Bellingham May 1

After racking up 13 regular season wins – their most since 2010 – the Mountlake Terrace Hawks enter the postseason as a contender for grabbing a berth in the 2A state baseball tournament in Yakima set for May 25-26. The Hawks can get to the regional round of the state tourney with two wins this week as 2A district tournament games get underway.

The Hawks are the no. 6 seed in the 12-team District 1/2 2A District Baseball Tournament and will host the no. 11-seeded Bellingham Red Raiders on Tuesday, May 1, at Mountlake Terrace High School. First pitch of the loser-out tournament game is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The top four teams that emerge from the District 1/2 tourney will earn spots in 2A state regional matchups on May 19; winners of regional games will play in the 2A state tournament May 25-26 at Yakima County Stadium.

If the Hawks can get past Bellingham on Tuesday (the Red Raider limp into the postseason with an overall record of 3-15), the team would face the no. 3 tourney seed Lynden Lions on Saturday, May 5, in Anacortes. The winner of that Saturday match-up would clinch a berth in the state regionals.

The Hawks can earn a top-four finish at districts before having to face any of the three heavyweight teams, all ranked in the top eight of the washingtonbaseballpoll.com 2A state rankings, including no. 1 state-ranked Anacortes.

The tourney bracket certainly fell in the Hawks’ favor – Terrace would clash with no. 1 seed Anacortes, no. 2 seed Burlington-Edison and/or no. 4 seed Archbishop Murphy in district tourney play only after guaranteeing a spot at state regionals.

Anacortes is 19-1 this year, their only loss being a 2-1 defeat to Archbishop Murphy, ranked no. 8 in the state poll. The Seahawks finished third in the 2017 WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament and have had their sights on getting back to state this year to better their finish from a year ago.

Anacortes boasts what some are calling the best pitching staff of any high school team in the state. Seahawk seniors Caden Cornett, Lincoln Gilden and juniors Ty Saunders and Ryan Rubalcava have a combined earned-run-average of less than 1.00 this season.

Archbishop Murphy is 16-3 – the Wildcats close out their regular season on Monday, April 30, against Squalicum – have averaged more than 20 runs per game this year.

Burlington-Edison, ranked no. 3 in the 2A state poll, finished the 2018 regular season 16-4, one of their losses being to Anacortes.

The other teams that round out the May 1-12 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament are Sehome, Blaine, Cedarcrest, Liberty, Sedro-Woolley and Lakewood. To see the entire District 1/2 district tourney bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=2332&sport_id=6.

–By Doug Petrowski