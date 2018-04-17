Prep baseball: Mavs edge Hawks 7-6 in key game Tuesday

1 of 4

Meadowdale Mavericks’ senior Tommy Dimmock smacked two home runs and had four RBI to lead the Mavs to a 7-6 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in a crucial 3A Wesco League South Conference match-up played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Dimmock’s second round-tripper — a two run shot over the left field fence in the seventh inning — put Meadowdale up 7-4 and ultimately ended up being the game-winner as the Hawks scored two runs in their half of the final frame.

Terrace was unable to complete a dramatic last-inning comeback as Tanner Boe — who had singled and doubled earlier in the game — struck out with a runner on base to end the contest.

It was the Mavs who claimed a come-from-behind win, scoring four runs in the last two innings after Terrace had grabbed a 4-3 lead after five innings.

Mason Vaughn was credited with the mound victory for Meadowdale, striking out four in five innings. Travis Hagan pitched the final two innings for the Mavs and earned the save.

The Hawks pounded out 10 hits in the game – two each by Boe, Kendall Yackley and Andrew Younglove — but were shaky in the field, committing four errors.

With the win, Meadowdale now sits alone atop the 3A Wesco League South Conference standings with an 8-2 league record, two games ahead of Terrace in the loss column.

The teams will complete their two-game home-and-home series on Wednesday, April 18, with a contest scheduled to take place at Meadowdale High School. The Mavs’ home half of the series had originally been slated for Tuesday, but the home dates were swapped as the baseball diamond at Meadowdale High School was too wet to play on.

If field conditions at Meadowdale don’t improve on Wednesday, the series finale will be played back at Mountlake Terrace High School with the Mavs serving as the home team.

Prep Baseball: Meadowdale at Mountlake Terrace, April 17

Meadowdale 0 0 2 1 0 2 2 — 7 6 2

Terrace 0 0 0 0 4 0 2 — 6 10 4

Winning pitcher: Mason Vaughn (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Meadowdale 8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-3 overall; Mountlake Terrace 8-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-5 overall

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, Wednesday, April 18, 4 p.m. at Meadowdale High School (Mountlake Terrace High School if Meadowdale diamond is unplayable)

— By Doug Petrowski