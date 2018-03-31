Prep baseball: High-scoring game ends in Hawks victory over Stanwood

In a wild affair on Saturday, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks outlasted the Stanwood Spartans 16-12 in a Wesco League clash at Stanwood High School.

Taking advantage of some shaky Spartan pitching, the Hawks sent 15 batters to the plate in the fifth inning; four separate Stanwood pitchers hit five Terrace batters and walked three others as the Hawks scored nine runs in the frame, then held on for the victory.

Max Coleman led the Hawk attack with five RBI’s in the contest – four with one swing of the bat. The senior belted a grand slam home run in the first inning, then added an RBI walk in Terrace’s big fifth inning.

Kendall Yackley struck out seven batters and walked only three to earn the win. The senior also got the Hawk scoring started with a leadoff homer in the first inning, then added an RBI double in the fifth.

The Hawks-Spartans contest had originally been scheduled for Tuesday, March 27, then was moved to Thursday, March 29, due to wet field conditions on the baseball diamond at Stanwood High School. The two teams were finally able to get the game in on Saturday.

Terrace will next open a big home-and-home two-game series with Wesco League South Conference rival Edmonds-Woodway on Tuesday, April 2; the series begins on the E-W diamond, then moves to Mountlake Terrace High School on Wednesday, April 3 – both games are slated to begin at 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Stanwood, March 31

Terrace 5 0 0 0 9 0 2 16 9 2

Stanwood 2 0 1 1 1 5 2 12 12 2

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Daniel Evoy (Stanwood)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-2 overall; Stanwood 5-1 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 6-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Tuesday, April 3, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School

–By Doug Petrowski