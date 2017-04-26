Prep baseball: Hawks triumph over Lynnwood, 6-0

1 of 3

After getting pounded for 14 hits the day before, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ pitching staff would have no part with a similar outing on Wednesday.

The Hawks’ Jesse Martineau and Josh Ernst combined for a two-hit shutout as Terrace defeated the Lynnwood Royals 6-0 in the final game of a two-game series between the Wesco League South Conference rivals.

Martineau pitched six innings, struck out four and walked just one to earn the win for the Hawks. Ernst pitched a perfect seventh inning to preserve the Terrace victory.

Lynnwood Coach Fraser Dizard was impressed by the outing of Martineau. “Props to that pitcher; he did a good job throwing strikes, keeping us off-balanced,” he said.

The Royals’ 14-hit, nine-run output against Terrace on Tuesday was one of the squad’s biggest offensive efforts of the season, but the team couldn’t re-ignite their bats on Wednesday against Martineau and Ernst.

“I was hoping we’d come out and hit like we did last night, but obviously we did not,” Dizard said. “You’ve got to score runs to win. And I don’t even know if we got a guy on third base tonight.”

Martineau and Ernst were helped by a strong defensive performance by their Hawk teammates on Wednesday. The team committed no errors and Terrace’s Carson Dallas made a sparkling catch, running down a drive deep in center field and catching the ball on his knees just in front of the 370-foot centerfield marker.

Dallas, usually a right fielder, was playing in center in order to give teammate Adam Lorraine a day off. “From right field to center field, it’s not that much different,” Dallas said.

Offensively, the Hawks collected eight hits off of Lynnwood pitchers in the contest. Kendall Yackley led the team by going two-for-two, a double, three RBI’s and two walks. Jonathan Kumai and Tanner Boe also had two hits each for Terrace.

The Royals’ starter Josh Latimer was saddled with the loss after giving up three earned runs in three innings. Latimer was removed for the game after feeling pain in the back of his neck while warming up for the fourth inning.

With the win, Terrace raised its overall record to 10-9 and strengthened its grip on earning a home game in the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament that starts on May 2.

Lynnwood dropped to 5-9 in Wesco League play, 8-9 overall. The Royals are still hoping to earn a spot in the District 1 3A Baseball Tournament, but will need to climb over either Shorecrest or Meadowdale in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference standings to have a chance at postseason play.

“I told the guys that they’re kind of in a must-win situation now,” Dizard said. “We’re fighting for a play-in game.”

The Royals have a home game on Friday, April 28, against Oak Harbor, then a crucial two-game series against the Mavericks to close out the regular season on May 1 and 2.

“When we play well I think we can play with anybody,” Dizard stated. “We’ve shown that all year. But we’ve got to come out and play our best baseball if we want a shot to win.”

Prep Baseball: Lynnwood at Mountlake Terrace, April 26

Lynnwood 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 2

Terrace 0 1 1 2 2 0 x — 6 8 0

Winning pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Josh Latimer (Lynnwood)

Records: Lynnwood 5-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-9 overall; Mountlake Terrace 9-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 10-9 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Oak Harbor, Friday, April 28, 6 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington, Friday, April 28, 5 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski