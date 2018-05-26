Prep baseball: Hawks to compete for state title after Friday victory over West Valley

1 of 15

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks baseball team not only stood out among all the Terrace athletes competing in state tournament action on Friday; the team stood tall enough to have the pinnacle of any prep sports season within their reach – a state championship.

The Hawks clubbed the West Valley (Spokane) Eagles 7-3 in a WIAA 3A State Baseball Tournament semifinal game played Friday at Yakima County Stadium. Terrace will next face the Ellensburg Bulldogs for the state title on Saturday.

Terrace, now within one victory for the school’s first baseball state championship, used a familiar formula to gets past West Valley – strong pitching and timely hitting.

Senior Tanner Boe struck out ten Eagles before exiting the ballgame in the sixth inning as he neared the WIAA 105-pitch limit for a game. In relief, Dillon Gordon kept up the mound magic and pitched a perfect one-and-a-third innings to earn the save.

Jonathan Kumai led the Hawk hitting attack, pounding out half of the Terrace eight hits and picking up two RBIs in the game.

Terrace is expected to start senior Kendall Yackley on the mound Saturday in the 2A state championship game; first pitch is slated for 4 p.m. Ellensburg, the defending 2A state champion, enters the game with an overall record of 21-4, are winners of 17 of their last 19 contests, and have recorded nine shutouts this season, including a 4-0 blanking of WF West in the other 2A state tournament semifinal played Friday in Yakima.

–By Doug Petrowski