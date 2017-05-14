Prep baseball: Hawks season ends after loss to Burlington-Edison

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks saw their 2017 season come to an end Saturday as the Hawks fell to the Burlington-Edison Tigers 5-0 in a District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game played at Daniels Field in Anacortes.

The Hawks, who had scored just two runs in the previous two district tourney outings, once again struggled at the plate on Saturday as B-E starter Isaiah Shelter held Terrace to just three hits in the game. Adam Lorraine and Kendall Yackley each hit singles while Matthew Johnson came up with a double, but those were the only base hits that the Hawks could muster against the Tigers’ sophomore.

Terrace starter Jesse Martineau pitched four innings, giving up four runs on six hits, and was saddled with the loss. The Hawks’ Tanner Boe pitched the fifth and sixth innings in relief, allowing a run on two hits.

After missing the postseason last year, Terrace went 2-2 in the playoff this year after a regular season that saw the team compile a 10-10 record.

The Liberty Patriots went undefeated in four District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament games to take the title. The Patriots’ – the tournament’s no.9-seed – along with Lynden and Anacortes will move on to the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that begins with regional play on May 20.

To view the entire bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Burlington-Edison, May 13 (District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament loser-out game)

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

Burlington-Edison 1 0 0 3 0 1 x — 5 8 0

Winning pitcher: Isaiah Shetler (Burlington-Edison)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-12 overall; Burlington-Edison 17-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2017 season is completed

–By Doug Petrowski