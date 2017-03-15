Prep baseball: Hawks score 11 runs in first inning against Mariner

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks wasted no time in showing that they are ready for the 2017 baseball season by scoring 11 runs in their first inning of play and then holding on for an 11-1 win over the Mariner Marauders on Tuesday.

Hawks Adam Lorraine, Kendall Yackley and Carson Dallas each hit doubles in the blowout; Terrace was also assisted with seven walks and a batter hit-by-pitch by the Mariner hurlers.

Jared Maxfield struck out ten Marauders in four innings of work to earn the win for Terrace. The senior gave up one earned run on three hits. Matthew Johnson struck out two in the fifth inning to close out the mercy-rule shortened game.

The season opener for the Hawks was to be played at Mariner High School but was moved to Mountlake Terrace due to unplayable conditions at the Marauders’ home field in south Everett.

In other MTHS sports, the Hawks’ boys soccer team snatched a 1-0 win over the Cascade Bruins on Tuesday at Everett’s Memorial Stadium. The Hawks girls tennis squad had their season opener against Marysville-Getchell rained out.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Mariner, March 14

Terrace 11 0 0 0 0 x x — 11 4 3

Mariner 0 0 0 1 0 x x — 1 4 x

Winning pitcher: Jared Maxfield (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: (not reported)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-0 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Glacier Peak, Friday, March 17, 4:00 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Cascade, March 14

Terrace 1 – Cascade 0

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1-0 overall; Cascade 0-0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Granite Falls, Friday, March 17, 6:00 p.m. at Granite Falls High School

Prep Girls Tennis: Marysville-Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, March 14

(Match postponed until Friday, March 17, due to unplayable courts)

–By Doug Petrowski