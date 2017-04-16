Prep baseball: Hawks to replay Shorewood after balk call protest

1 of 2

A 4-0 defeat to the Shorewood Thunderbirds on April 12 has been erased from the record after a protest by the Mountlake Terrace Hawks was upheld by Wesco League officials last week.

The Shorewood – Terrace contest will be replayed on Saturday, April 22, at Meridian Park in Shoreline. The game will resume in the bottom of the first inning with the T-Birds leading 1-0, the Hawks in the field and Shorewood’s Jake Fredrickson on first base and Arthur Pate on third as baserunners.

Terrace Coach Andrew Watters filed a formal protest of the April 12 game following a balk call against Hawk starting pitcher Jesse Martineau made in the first inning of the contest. The two umpires made the call after Martineau faked a throw over to third base and then spun towards the runner at first base. The balk call resulted in both baserunners advancing a base, scoring Pate from third and moving Fredrickson to second base. Fredrickson scored later in the inning.

While a pitcher faking a throw to third base was made illegal in Major League Baseball with a rule change in 2013, the move is still allowed at the high school level.

“After the game I was able to verify that it is legal in high school and I decided to submit a protest of the game based on the ruling,” Watters said.

At the time of the balk call, Watters came out of the Terrace dugout to question the call, but the field umpire could be heard responding, “They changed that rule last year.”

Saturday’s game will pick up exactly at the point of the April 12 game when the balk call was made. Shorewood had already scored a single run by the T-Birds’ Brandon Main to take a 1-0 lead; Pate and Fredrickson had already reached base at the time of the disputed balk call.

The resumption of play nullifies a dazzling performance by Shorewood pitcher Will Smith who pitched a complete game two-hit shutout, striking out six and walking just one Terrace batter. The replay contest will also be the fourth game of the week for both the Hawks and the T-Birds, who both already have Wesco League affairs scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

–By Doug Petrowski