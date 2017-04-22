Prep baseball: Hawks loss to Shorewood confirmed after game replay on Saturday

1 of 4

With an April 12 loss to the Shorewood Thunderbirds officially erased from the records books, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were given a second chance to pick up a win over the T-Birds at Meridian Field, but Saturday’s result ended up no different for the two teams than the game played earlier in the month.

Shorewood’s Will Smith held the Hawks to just one run on three hits, striking out seven and walking just two to lead the T-Birds to a 6-1 victory on Saturday.

The game was a replay of the April 12 game that was protested by Terrace Coach Andrew Watters after umpires mistakenly called a balk on Hawk pitcher Jesse Martineau. The protest was upheld by Wesco League officials, who ordered the game be replayed starting from the point of the erroneous balk call with one out in the bottom of the first inning.

The April 12 game had ended with Shorewood a 4-0 victor.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Shorewood, April 22

Terrace 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 3 2

Shorewood 2 0 0 1 0 3 x — 6 10 0

Winning pitcher: Will Smith (Shorewood)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 9-8 overall; Shorewood 9-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood, Tuesday, April 25, 4 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski