Prep baseball: Hawks lose to Snohomish, 8-7

After losing twice in the last at-bat to Edmonds-Woodway this week, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were hoping for a change of luck when they traveled to Snohomish to face the Panthers on Friday.

But despite a new opponent, it was unfortunately the same outcome for the Hawks.

Josh Johnston’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Panthers an 8-7 victory over the Hawks in a Wesco League matchup played at Snohomish High School.

The Panthers’ walkoff win came after Terrace had tied in the game at 7-7 with five runs in their half of the seventh inning.

Neither starter in the game, Tanner Boe for the Hawks and Brandon Jodock for Snohomish, were around for the finish. Josh Ernst pitched the seventh inning for Terrace and took the loss while Branden Hammond pitched just a third of an inning to earn the win for the Panthers.

Kendall Yackley went three-for-three at the plate, scored a run, had two walks and an RBI to lead the Hawk offensive. But Terrace left 13 runners on base in the loss.

The Hawks will try to shake off the memories of a tough week when they begin on two-game home-and-home series with the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday, April 11. The T-Birds are ranked no. 4 in the WashingtonBaseballPoll.com 3A state rankings.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Snohomish, April 7

Terrace 0 0 0 0 1 1 5 — 7 13 3

Snohomish 0 1 0 0 0 6 1 — 8 10 1

Winning pitcher: Braden Hammond (Snohomish)

Losing pitcher: Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-6 overall; Snohomish 5-3 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 6-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, April 11, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski