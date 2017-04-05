Prep baseball: Hawks lose to Edmonds-Woodway, 7-3

1 of 4

Although it’s still early in the 2017 high school baseball season, Edmonds-Woodway Warriors Coach Dan Somoza is starting to see a trend of relentlessness developing in his squad.

“They don’t give up – no matter what the score is, what inning we’re in,” Somoza said. “That’s the theme of our year. And it worked out this game.”

After falling behind 3-1, the Warriors scored twice in the fifth inning and four times in their final at-bat to grab a 7-3 come-from-behind victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Tuesday in the first game of a two-game series between the two Wesco League South Conference foes.

With the win, E-W remained undefeated in league play; the Hawks lost for just the second time in six league games so far this year.

The Warriors were led on Tuesday by the big bat of Brandon Mitchell, who walloped two home runs over the left-center field fence at Mountlake Terrace High School. The first was a solo shot in the first inning; the senior followed that up with a two-run blast in the seventh.

“Two home runs in a game is amazing at any level at any time,” Somoza said with a smile. “I’m really proud of him.”

“He’s been a senior leader for us and he’s doing it on the field,” Somoza added.

Mitchell’s first homer came off of Terrace starter Jared Maxfield; the second came off of reliever Mathew Johnson.

E-W also picked up two RBI’s from Kosta Cooper, who sent a ball deep into the left center gap for a double in the fifth inning.

Other than a third inning that saw Terrace score three runs off a two-RBI double by Kendall Yackley and an RBI single by Johnson, E-W starting pitcher Nick Hull found a way to handcuff a dangerous Hawk batting lineup to earn the victory.

“Nick pitched outstanding,” Somoza said. “He was throwing strikes; he was throwing super hard today and he was just attacking hitters.”

Hull was able to escape a couple jams late in the game before being removed when he reached the rules-mandated 105-pitch limit with two outs in the sixth inning. With base runners at first and second base, Hull struck out Terrace’s Carson Dallas and Johnson to end the fifth inning, then in the sixth Hull, after giving up a leadoff double, recorded two more strikeouts before yielding the mound to teammate Karsen Tyarnberg.

Somoza liked the way Hull was able to bear down when trouble arose.

“The bigger the situation, the better he pitches,” Somoza explained. “When the pressure’s on he ups his game; that’s when he digs down deep and throws some really good stuff.”

Johnson, who took the mound in relief of Maxfield at the start of the sixth inning, was saddled with the loss for Terrace.

The two teams will close out their two-game series on Wednesday, April 5, at 4 p.m. The game is scheduled to take place at Edmonds-Woodway High School, but may be moved to Mountlake Terrace High School if the natural field at E-W is deemed to be unplayable by the two coaches.

Prep Baseball: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, April 4

Edmonds-Woodway 1 0 0 0 2 0 4 — 7 8 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 5

Winning pitcher: Nick Hull (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Mathew Johnson (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 4-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 4-2 overall; Mountlake Terrace 4-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-4 overall

Next game: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 5, 4 p.m. at Edmonds-Woodway High School (weather-permitting; game may be moved to Mountlake Terrace High School if the field at Edmonds-Woodway High School is determined to be unplayable)

–By Doug Petrowski