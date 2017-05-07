Prep baseball: Hawks lose to Anacortes, 3-1

1 of 4

The Anacortes Seahawks, despite getting just four hits off Mountlake Terrace pitchers Jesse Martineau and Kendall Yackley, manufactured enough runs to defeat the Hawks 3-1 Saturday in a second round game of the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament game played at Volunteer Park in Anacortes.

With the loss, the Hawks move over the the losers’ bracket of the tourney starting Tuesday, May 8, when they face the Sehome Mariners in Anacortes.

On Saturday, Terrace grabbed a 1-0 lead early when Mathew Johnson singled in teammate Adam Lorraine, but that would the only scoring the Hawks would come up with off of Anacortes starter Caden Cornett.

The Seahawks pushed across single runs in the first, third and fifth inning for all the scoring they would need to get past the Hawks.

To view the entire District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace vs. Anacortes, May 6

Terrace 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 8 1

Anacortes 1 0 1 0 1 0 x — 3 4 0

Winning pitcher: Caden Cornett (Anacortes)

Losing pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 11-11 overall; Anacortes 14-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus either Sehome or Lynden, Tuesday, May 9, 2 p.m. at Volunteer Park in Anacortes (District 1/2 2A Tournament loser-out game)

–By Doug Petrowski