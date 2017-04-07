Prep baseball: Hawks lose after E-W scores two runs in last at-bat

After inclement weather postponed Wednesday’s match-up, the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks returned to the field on Thursday to close out their two-game series this week. The one-day delay was worth the wait for the Warriors.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kosta Cooper hit a two-run walk-off home run to give E-W a 5-4 victory over the Hawks in the series closer played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Edmonds-Woodway prevailed in both games of the series by scoring in their final at-bat in each contest.

Thursday’s tilt needed extra innings to be decided as the teams were tied 3-3 after seven innings. Terrace then took a 4-3 lead in the top of the ninth inning before Cooper’s heroics ended the game.

Terrace had gotten out to a quick start in the ballgame, taking a 3-0 lead midway through the second inning – which included an Ian Potoshnik solo homer to left field. But the Warriors responded with an RBI single off the bat of Jacob Kitchen in their half of the second, then a two-run double by Garrison Krohn in the fifth inning to tie the game at 3-3.

Mountlake Terrace’s Kendall Yackley took the loss as the junior had relieved starter Jesse James Martineau in the fourth inning. E-W reliever Karsen Tjarnberg picked up the victory, his second of the week over the Hawks.

Both squads hit the road on Friday for matchups against Wesco League North Conference foes; E-W travels to Stanwood to face the Spartans while the Hawks head to Snohomoish to battle the Panthers.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 6

Mountlake Terrace 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 4 9 0

Edmonds-Woodway 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 — 5 7 1

Winning pitcher: Karsen Tjarnberg (Edmonds-Woodway)

Losing pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-5 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 5-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 5-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, April 7, 4 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Edmonds-Woodway next game: versus Stanwood, Friday, April 7, 4 p.m. at Stanwood High School

–By Doug Petrowski