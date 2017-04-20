Prep baseball: Hawks lose 1-0 after late-game score by Meadowdale

1 of 4

After six-and-half innings of baseball, the Meadowdale Mavericks and Mountlake Terrace Hawks were still waiting for someone to cross the plate and score. Mavericks’ junior Travis Hagan put an end to that with one swing of the bat.

Hagan smacked a walk-off home run off of Hawks’ pitcher Jesse Martineau in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Mavs a 1-0 victory over Terrace Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Hagan’s blast ended a pitchers’ duel that had originally been scheduled to be played at Meadowdale High School but was moved at the last minute after late afternoon cause the Mavericks’ natural turf home field to become unplayable.

Martineau and Mavs’ starting pitcher Tommy Dimmrock each pitched outstanding games for their respective teams on Terrace’s artificial surface: Martineau struck out six while walking two and giving up just four hits before Hagan’s game-winner. Dimmrock earned the win by striking out five and limiting the Hawks to six hits in the game.

Each team had plenty of chances to get on the scoreboard throughout the contest, but couldn’t find that key hit at the most critical times. Meadowdale had the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning with two outs but couldn’t score; Terrace loaded the bases in their half of the fourth and sixth innings but both times came away empty.

The Hawks had appeared to have scored in the sixth when Jared Maxfield was initially called safe at home on a Tanner Boe infield grounder. But after the umpires consulted with each other the call was reversed and Maxfield was ruled out, keeping the game scoreless.

With the win, Meadowdale raised its Wesco League record to 5-6, a game ahead of Lynnwood in the 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference standings. Terrace fell to 7-5 in league play.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Meadowdale, April 20

Terrace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 0

Meadowdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 5 0

Winning pitcher: Tommy Dimmrock (Meadowdale)

Losing pitcher: Jesse Martineau (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 7-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-7 overall; Meadowdale 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 6-6 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor, Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. at Oak Harbor High School

Meadowdale next game: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Friday, April 21, 4 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

–By Doug Petrowski