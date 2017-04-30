Prep baseball: Hawks look ahead to postseason play

1 of 5

After posting a regular season record of 10-10, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks will open the postseason on Tuesday, May 2, hosting the Cedarcrest Red Wolves in a loser-out game of the 2017 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m.

The Hawks earned the no. 6 seed in the district tournament, giving the squad a chance to play at home in the district tourney opening round.

Terrace hopes the postseason will put some spark into an offensive attack that has struggled late in the regular season. The Hawks lost four of their last six games, scoring an average of less than one run in those four losses.

Junior Kendall Yackley leads the team in hitting, batting .413 with six doubles and 18 RBI’s. Seniors Carson Dallas and Adam Lorraine also posted good numbers at the plate during the regular season; Dallas batted .373 with five doubles, two home runs and 17 RBI’s while Lorraine batted .323 with four doubles and a triple.

Pitching is the stronger part of Terrace’s game. After experimenting with a number of different hurlers during the regular season, Hawk Coach Andrew Watters has recently been sending senior Jared Maxfield to the mound for big games; Maxfield went 4-1 with an ERA of 2.50 this year and will likely start on Tuesday.

Jesse Martineau (1-2 with a 2.37 ERA) enters the postseason on a roll; the junior gave up just five hits and one earned run in a 1-0 loss to Meadowdale on April 19, then threw a two-hit shutout over Lynnwood on April 26.

Yackley, Mathew Johnson and Josh Ernst have been reliable arms out of the bullpen for Watters this season and will likely play a significant role if the Hawks make a long run in the district tournament.

Cedarcrest, the Hawks’ first round loser-out game opponent in the district tournament, limps into the postseason on a five-game losing streak, but four of those games were to two of the top teams in the state in their respective classifications, 2A Archbishop Murphy and 1A Cedar Park Christian – Bothell. The Red Wolves went 6-14 overall this year and are the no. 11 seed in the District 1/2 2A baseball tourney.

If Terrace can get past Cedarcrest on Tuesday, they will begin the double-elimination portion of the district tournament on Saturday, May 6, with a 12 noon matchup against the Anacortes Seahawks at Volunteer Park in Anacortes.

Archbishop Murphy is the District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament no. 1 seed after going 16-3 this year. Other top seeds in the tourney are the no. 2 Lynden Lions (17-2 overall), no. 3 Anacortes (13-6 overall) and no. 4 Blaine Borderites (17-3).

The top three teams to come out of the District 1/2 2A tourney will advance to the WIAA 2A State Baseball Tournament that begins with regional play on May 20.

To view the entire 2017 District 1/2 2A Baseball Tournament bracket, click http://www.wescoathletics.com/tournament.php?tournament_id=1960&sport=6.

–By Doug Petrowski