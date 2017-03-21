Prep baseball: Hawks fall to Glacier Peak, 6-1

1 of 5

Glacier Peak senior Ryan Ober went two-for-four at the plate with a home run and four RBI’s to lead the Grizzlies to a 6-1 victory over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Monday in a non-conference match-up played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace pitching gave up only seven hits to Glacier Peak, but the defense committed four errors in the game to help the Grizzlies to their runaway win.

The Hawks have little time to contemplate the loss as the squad is back in action on Tuesday, March 21, when they host the Monroe Bearcats at 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Glacier Peak at Mountlake Terrace, March 20

Glacier Peak 0 0 3 0 1 0 2 — 6 7 0

Terrace 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 5 4

Winning pitcher: Skyler Kelley (Glacier Peak)

Losing pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; Glacier Peak 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 2-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Monroe, Tuesday, March 21, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski