Prep baseball: Hawks edge Warriors in eight innings

In what seemed as much a roller coaster experience as a baseball game on Tuesday, it was the Mountlake Terrace Hawks that ended the ride on top.

After losing a lead in the sixth inning and then seeing the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors tie the game in the bottom of the seventh, the Hawks scored three times in the eighth to grab a 6-4 victory over their Wesco League South Conference rival.

With the game tied 3-3 after the regulation seven innings, the Hawks’ Matthew Johnson belted an RBI double – his third hit of the match-up – to deep center field, scoring teammate Tyson Kim. Later in the inning, Johnson and Dan Bingaman scored when Max Coleman hit a double, giving the Hawks a 6-3 lead.

Coleman finished the game going 2-for-3 with three RBI for Terrace.

The Warriors tried to mount a third comeback in the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning – Julian Kodama crushed a solo home run to right field, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Hawks held on for the 6-4 win.

Nine of the game’s 10 total runs were scored in the final three frames of the match-up, resulting in ties or lead changes in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

With the victory, Terrace lifted their Wesco League South Conference record to 5-1, a two-game advantage in the win column over second place Meadowdale. The Warriors fell to 2-2 in league play and into a third place tie in the conference with Shorewood.

The Hawks and Warriors will finish off their two-game series on Wednesday, April 4, with a 4 p.m. game at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Baseball: Mountlake Terrace at Edmonds-Woodway, April 4

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 3 — 6 11 1

Edmonds-Woodway 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1 — 4 4 2

Winning pitcher: Josh Ernst (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Tai Starchman (Edmonds-Woodway)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 5-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-2 overall; Edmonds-Woodway 2-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 3-4 overall

Next game: Edmonds-Woodway versus Mountlake Terrace, Wednesday, April 4, 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

–By Doug Petrowski