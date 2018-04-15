Prep baseball gallery: Hawks top Everett in Friday game at renovated Everett stadium

1 of 8

After a $1.8 million renovation, Everett’s Memorial Stadium reopened for baseball this week and the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were one of the first teams to try out the new artificial turf at the facility.

The Hawks defeated the Everett Seagulls 5-2 in the second high school baseball game played at Memorial Stadium since the installation of new turf was completed earlier this month.

Memorial Stadium has been the home of short-season single-A minor league baseball since 1984. The facility has been home to a natural grass field with natural dirt base paths and mound, but was converted to artificial turf due to poor drainage issues.

–By Doug Petrowski