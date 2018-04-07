Prep baseball: Early lead ends in Hawks victory over Snohomish

1 of 6

Mountlake Terrace’s Tyson Kim had a huge day at the plate to help the Hawks built up a big early lead and then hold on to defeat the Snohomish Panthers 8-5 on Friday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Kim batted 3-for-3 with two doubles, a triple and five RBI for Terrace, who held on to first place in the 3A Wesco League South Conference lead with the victory.

The Hawks’ Kendall Yackley struck out seven Panthers and earned the mound win; Dillon Gordon pitched two-and-two-thirds scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Terrace will begin a two-day home-and-home series with the Shorewood Thunderbirds on Tuesday, April 10, with a contest to be played at Meridian Park in Shoreline. The two teams will meet the next day at Mountlake Terrace High School. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Prep Baseball: Snohomish at Mountlake Terrace, April 6

Snohomish 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 — 5 2 2

Terrace 0 4 3 1 0 0 x — 8 8 0

Winning pitcher: Kendall Yackley (Mountlake Terrace)

Losing pitcher: Christian Hill (Snohomish)



Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-3 overall; Snohomish 3-3 in Wesco League North Conference, 4-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Shorewood, Tuesday, April 10, 4 p.m. at Meridian Park in Shoreline

–By Doug Petrowski