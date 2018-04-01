Premera employee named Smart Commuter of the Year by Community Transit

Smart Commuter of the Year 2017 – Paul Grasser from Community Transit on Vimeo.

A Premera employee has been named Smart Commuter of the Year by Community Transit.

Paul Grasser of Poulsbo reduces his commute-related stress by combining teleworking with transportation via ferry, bus and walking to get to his job at Premera in Mountlake Terrace.

“On the boat ride, I have time to visit with friends, or read or work a little bit,” Grasser said, explaining why he enjoys the ferry. And by walking onto the ferry instead of driving, he also saves time and money.

Grasser has been doing this for more than 21 years, and he’s proud of the example he is setting for his environmentally conscious daughter. In 2017, he saved 6,158 drive-alone miles, more than $1,500 and prevented 4,031 pounds of CO 2 from entering our air.

Community Transit honors commuters and companies in Snohomish County and Bothell that work to reduce traffic congestion and encourage smart transportation choices such as riding the bus, sharing a ride, bicycling or walking during an annual event.