Premera Blue Cross employee recognized as ‘Smart Commuter’ for biking to work

A Senior Internal Consultant at Premera Blue Cross in Mountlake Terrace won this quarter’s Smart Commuter award this quarter from Community Transit.

Michelle McDonald, of Everett, has been dedicated to riding the bus and teleworking for her work commute every day of the week for 24 years. McDonald is an advocate for using smart transportation choices and encourages her coworkers to give them a try.

In the past year, McDonald has saved 6,537 drive-alone miles, $1,558 in gasoline and prevented 3,847 pounds of CO2 from entering the air.

Community Transit’s Curb the Congestion and Smart Commuter Rewards are two programs that target large employers and the most-congested corridors in Snohomish County and Bothell to reduce drive-alone trips, and recognize individuals who use smart transportation options. So far in 2017, these programs combined removed 233,134 drive-alone trips from our roads, and prevented 2.6 million pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the air we breathe, according to Community Transit.