Preliminary PIT count results show decrease in homelessness in Snohomish County

A preliminary review of the annual Point-in-Time count in Snohomish County shows a decrease in homelessness, according to a release by Snohomish County.

The Point-in-Time count happens every January. Teams of volunteers conduct outreach and surveys to get a count of homeless people.

At the time of the count on Jan. 23, 2018, 378 people in 331 households were unsheltered in Snohomish County, a 27 percent decrease from last year. In 2017, that number was 515 persons in 447 households.

Though the Point-in-Time count has fluctuated from year to year, the overall trend since 2013 shows a 9.9 percent decrease.

“We are encouraged that our efforts to eliminate homelessness seem to be making progress, but there is still much work to do,” said Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive. “With our housing prices booming, some are left out and end up on our streets and in camps. To relieve human suffering, we are finding innovative ways to help our fellow residents find a place to call home and get the services they need. I applaud all of those who have selflessly worked to stem the tide of homelessness and give our neighbors hope.”

Additionally, this year’s count of unsheltered individuals showed a decrease in chronically homeless individuals from 313 in the 2017 count to 270 in 2018, according to a release by Snohomish County. Chronically homeless individuals make up a substantial percentage of those unsheltered, representing 71.4 percent of the unsheltered homeless count.

Chronically homeless individuals are those with a disability who have been homeless continuously for at least 12 months, or who, on at least four separate occasions, had a combined length of time in homelessness of at least 12 months over the last three years.

The count also showed a high number of individuals who had two or three disabling conditions, including mental health disorders, substance abuse disorders, and/or chronic medical conditions, pointing to the need of more intensive and individualized evidence-based services.

“We will continue to implement proven strategies to help those suffering from homelessness,” said Council Chair Stephanie Wright. “When our neighbors need help, we must do what we can to assist them.”

The annual count is a key measure used to inform priorities for federal, state and local funding and helps gauge progress toward ending homelessness for vulnerable individuals and families. The analysis and overall trends are utilized by the Snohomish County Partnership to End Homelessness to address needs and track progress toward goals to prevent, reduce and end homelessness.

“The Point in Time results for 2018 show a small but significant decrease in the number of chronically homeless individuals living without shelter,” said Mary Jane Brell-Vujovic, Human Services Director. “However, chronically homeless individuals comprise a growing percentage of Snohomish County residents who are unsheltered. This is of great concern to our community. We know that people become homeless due to a variety of circumstances. Regardless of cause, we must work to reduce human suffering and provide a path forward for men, women, and children experiencing homelessness in Snohomish County.”

Outreach workers and navigators were able to assist a number of people during the count to begin accessing needed services, shelter and/or housing.

County staff also give their thanks to all the volunteers and agency staff who made the count possible in January.